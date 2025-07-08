Appian Recognised in the 2025 AIFinTech100 List for Transforming Financial Services with AI

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a leader in AI-powered process automation and orchestration, has been named to the 2025 AIFinTech100 list by FinTech Global. The list honours the top 100 companies globally that are redefining financial services through transformative AI solutions.

FinTech Global’s AIFinTech100 list recognizes the world’s top 100 companies transforming financial services with AI.

The AIFinTech100 spotlights technology leaders that are enhancing banking, insurance, and compliance with AI-powered efficiency, personalisation, and intelligent decision-making. This year's honorees were chosen from a pool of over 2,000 global contenders by a panel of analysts and financial industry experts.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping the financial services landscape," said Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global. "The companies featured on this year's AIFinTech100 list are at the forefront of that transformation, developing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, improve customer engagement, and drive innovation across the board."

Appian's inclusion underscores its unique approach to embedding AI within enterprise-wide financial workflows. With Appian, financial institutions can bring AI into processes to enhance operations from risk management to operational efficiency and customer service. By embedding AI directly into orchestrated workflows, Appian ensures responsible AI use, real-time transparency, regulatory compliance, and measurable business outcomes.

"Many financial institutions are experimenting with AI, but true value comes from strategic implementation," said John Trapani, Industry Leader, Financial Services at Appian. "Our customers are using Appian to bring AI into onboarding, loan processing, KYC, and more—automating routine work while keeping people in control. By embedding AI in orchestrated workflows, we give it purpose, governance, and impact. That's why process-driven AI delivers lasting value across the financial enterprise."

Appian powers transformation for leading financial institutions including State Street Global Advisors, NatWest, and S&P Global—enhancing compliance, customer experiences, and operational agility. With industry-leading AI and a secure platform, Appian empowers financial institutions to innovate faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence. Learn more at appian.com/finserv.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organisations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

