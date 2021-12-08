New case story: Telenor upgraded to the latest edge QAM technology with Teleste Luminato 4X4

Telenor, the second biggest Cable TV operator in Sweden, upgraded its edge QAM platform utilising the Teleste Luminato 4X4 headend. Read our new case story about the implementation.

TURKU, Finland, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenor Sweden is the second largest provider of Cable TV services to the consumer market in Sweden. The company delivers analogue and digital TV services over its CATV networks to around 250,000 households and it targets at providing its subscribers with a great customer experience through seamless and engaging services.

Following the end-of-life of the company's previous edge QAM platform, Telenor needed a future-proof digital headend for the delivery of broadcast TV throughout its nationwide network. Teleste Luminato 4X4 headend platform was selected for the deployment for its versatile features and ensured continuity of the platform, and Teleste also provided comprehensive training to Telenor prior to the rollout to ensure that possible technical, operating, maintenance and troubleshooting aspects were covered well in advance of field deployments.

The cooperation between Telenor and Teleste has been superb throughout the whole journey. Really good support and training. The project proceeds well and goes beyond our expectations. We have had minimal customer impact, in principle none at all. The fact that we have had the project planned, procured, trained, configured, rolled out, and migrated under just one year is amazing," stated Thomas Nordh, Project leader TV services at Telenor.

Luminato 4X4 represents our commitment to providing the best-of-breed platform for operators who wish to deliver high-quality broadcast TV services to customers as part to their service portfolio. Linear television still holds position as an elemental part of consumers free time, and they are expecting the same uninterrupted, excellent quality viewing experience they are accustomed to. We are pleased to work with Telenor to ensure that their edge QAM solutions meets the demand not only today, but also for years to come," said Julius Tikkanen, vice president of Video Service Platforms at Teleste.

Continue to our website to learn out more about the implementation and how Luminato 4X4 provides Telenor with long product lifecycle and continuous feature development in future.

