Neutral host networks 38% greener and more cost-effective than standalone 5G networks, research reveals

ABI Research delves deep into the sustainable and cost benefits of network sharing models





Boldyn Networks is leading the global shift towards more efficient and environmentally friendly network infrastructures

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research revealed that Neutral Host Networks (NHNs) are 38% greener and up to 47% more cost-effective than traditional standalone 5G deployments. Neutral Host Networks: A Solution to Greener and Cost-Effective Deployments, authored by ABI Research and commissioned by Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), modelled NHNs against traditional standalone 5G deployments across New York City and Rome. A first-of-its-kind research.

At a time when carriers and communications service providers are held accountable for how they are delivering on their ESG commitments, these findings demonstrate that the network sharing concept of NHNs significantly lessens the environmental–and cost–challenges associated with 5G densification.

"Advances in 5G will enable new possibilities in the way we live, work, and play. But as an industry we have the responsibility to roll out new networks in a way that is both cost-effective and sustainable," said Brendan O'Reilly, Group Chief Operating Officer at Boldyn Networks. "The neutral host model is an elegant, practical solution to reducing capital and operating expenditure for MNOs. It is also critical to accelerating the adoption of 5G and ensuring the delivery of transformative connectivity services for businesses, people and communities worldwide.

"If the telecoms industry is to truly deliver on the promise of a sustainable, inclusive, interconnected future then mobile operators must consider neutral host a real alternative to delivering future networks."

