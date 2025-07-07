Boldyn Networks accelerates European vision with strategic appointments and Smart Mobile Labs rebrand

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) is strengthening its European market leadership with a new strategic structure for its European operations, reinforcing its commitment to growth across the region. The changes include a strengthened leadership team, a newly formed continental Europe business, and the integration of Smart Mobile Labs (SML) under the Boldyn banner. These moves mark a major step in Boldyn's ambition to become Europe's most trusted partner in delivering advanced connectivity solutions across public and private sectors.

Andrew McGrath, CEO Europe, Asia & Group CCO at Boldyn Networks

The new organisational structure sees Andrew McGrath appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the integrated Europe business, alongside his Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Hong Kong responsibilities. Antonino Ruggiero, CEO Italy, Klaus Nagora, CEO Germany, and Mikko Uusitalo, CEO Private Networks Europe, will lead their respective markets, reporting into McGrath. Andrew Conway has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Europe, to drive Boldyn's Mobile Private Networks (MPN) technology development.

Over the past five years, Boldyn has expanded its global footprint, entering new geographies and expanding into the market for Mobile Private Networks solutions. It has also extended its expertise in designing and delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions for customers across transport, military, stadia and venues, energy, healthcare and higher education sectors. In aligning its European operations, Boldyn is setting a clear vision for Europe, accelerating market momentum and unlocking new opportunities for its customers today.

Furthermore, Boldyn Networks was recently recognised as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape: European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment.

