Boldyn Networks drives further sustainability progress and climate action in 2025

News provided by

Boldyn Networks

14 Jul, 2025, 10:00 GMT

LONDON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) launched its 2025 Sustainability Report: Transforming Connectivity for a Sustainable Future. The report outlines the strides made across Boldyn's sustainability commitments, as the company continues to bolster responsible innovation in digital infrastructure.

"This past year, we achieved remarkable global growth, expanding fast and connecting over one billion people. Yet, no matter how large we become, our purpose to unlock the power of an interconnected future reminds us of our responsibility as an industry leader to ensure we design, build, deploy and manage our networks and services in a sustainable way," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

With support from majority investor CPP Investments, minority investors, and a highly engaged Board, Boldyn's 2025 Sustainability Report tracks progress against 51 targets.

The report includes the results of an unprecedented study that Boldyn commissioned to ABI Research last year. It revealed that neutral host networks are 38% greener and up to 47% more cost-effective than traditional 5G deployments, reaffirming the transformative potential of neutral host networks.

Boldyn's 2025 Sustainability Report is here. You can read the complete press release here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Boldyn Networks accelerates European vision with strategic appointments and Smart Mobile Labs rebrand

Boldyn Networks accelerates European vision with strategic appointments and Smart Mobile Labs rebrand

Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) is strengthening its European market leadership with a new strategic structure for its European operations, reinforcing its...
Boldyn Networks named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions

Boldyn Networks named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions

Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in private networks and shared communications infrastructure, has been recognised as a Major Player in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics