MSI Showcases Liquid Cooled Server Platforms For Data Centers at CloudFest 2024

RUST, Germany, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, will showcase its latest liquid-cooled and GPU servers powered by AMD processors and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, optimized to meet the evolving needs of modern data centers, at CloudFest 2024, booth #H02 in Europa-Park from March 19-21.

MSI's Liquid-Cooled Server Platforms Optimize Data Center Efficiency for AI Workloads

"With an increasing number of data centers leveraging applications like AI to enhance customer experience, the demands for more computing power and higher density deployments have driven significant changes in IT infrastructure, leading to greater use of liquid cooling," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions. "MSI's liquid-cooled server platforms enable data centers to deliver efficiency while deploying more compute-intensive workloads."

Enhanced Performance for AI Workloads with Liquid-Cooled Servers

The G4101 is a 4U 4GPU server platform designed for AI training workloads. It supports a single AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processor equipped with a liquid cooling module, along with twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots. Additionally, it features four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots tailored for triple-slot graphic cards with coolers, ensuring increased airflow and sustained performance. With twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays, it offers high-speed and flexible storage options, catering to the diverse needs of AI workloads. The G4101 combines air flow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling, making it the optimal thermal management solution for even the most demanding tasks.

For small-sized businesses, the liquid-cooled S1102-02 server platform offers an ideal solution, providing superior thermal performance while optimizing costs. Equipped with a single AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor with liquid cooling support of up to 170W, the system features four DDR5 DIMM slots, one PCIe 4.0 slot, two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports, and four 3.5-inch SATA hot-swappable drive bays in a compact 1U configuration.

Moreover, the G4201 is a 4U supercomputer that accommodates up to eight double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots optimized for high-performance GPU cards, alongside one single-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot. Powered by dual 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and equipped with 32 DDR5 DIMMs, the G4201 platform delivers outstanding heterogeneous computing capabilities for various GPU-based scientific high-performance computing, Generative AI, and inference applications. The system also boasts twelve 3.5-inch drive bays for enhanced functionality.

