MolecuLight Announces Presentation of its Clinical and Surgical Benefits in Reconstructive Plastic Surgery by Dr. Michael Desvigne at the 47th Annual JAB Maui Burn & Wound Symposium

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, is excited to announce that Dr. Michael N. Desvigne, a renowned board-certified plastic surgeon and wound care clinician, will present the clinical and surgical benefits of MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology at the 47th Annual JAB Maui Burn & Wound Symposium, taking place from January 25-30, 2025. This premier event, which covers the latest advancements in wound healing, burn care, and infection control, will feature presentations by leading physicians, nurses, researchers, and other medical professionals involved in the care of soft tissue injuries and related complications.

Dr. Desvigne will present his research depicting his experience in utilizing Fluorescence Imaging for Infection Management and Wound Bed Preparation in the Surgical Reconstruction of Skin Defects. His findings demonstrate how MolecuLight's cutting-edge fluorescence imaging platform has significantly improved infection management and wound bed preparation, leading to better surgical outcomes and faster recovery for patients with complex wounds, highlighting those undergoing reconstructive procedures like grafts, flaps and/or those in which skin substitutes are used.

As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and with expertise in hyperbaric medicine, Dr. Desvigne works alongside a multidisciplinary team at the Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Department at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital and Wound Clinic in Glendale, Arizona. The team includes affiliate hospitals and a diverse range of healthcare professionals such as wound care clinicians, hospitalists, ID physicians, nurses and other surgical specialists such as podiatrists, vascular, orthopedic and general surgeons. With this collaborative approach and with the use of MolecuLight's technology they deliver outstanding results in wound infection management and surgical reconstruction.

Dr. Desvigne remarked, "The ability to visualize bacterial infection in real-time using MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology has been a game-changer in our clinical practice. It enables us to make more informed treatment decisions in all surgical cases, which ultimately results in better outcomes and faster recovery for our patients and more cost-effective care. I'm excited to share these findings with my colleagues at the JAB Maui Symposium and continue advancing the field of wound care."

"We are honored to have Dr. Desvigne share his important research and clinical experiences with MolecuLight at the 47th Annual JAB Maui Burn & Wound Symposium," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "His presentations will showcase how our fluorescence imaging technology is transforming the management of infections and improving patient outcomes, in all surgical and wound care settings. Better outcomes result in a lower cost to care."

MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology is widely recognized for its ability to detect and visualize bacterial infection in real-time, providing clinicians with actionable insights that enable more accurate treatment decisions and faster healing. Dr. Desvigne's extensive use of MolecuLight's platform underscores the significant impact it has had on improving outcomes for patients undergoing complex wound care and surgical procedures.

