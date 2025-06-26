Landmark Study Affirms MolecuLight's Efficacy in Real-Time Bacterial Detection for Improved Wound Management

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, proudly announces the publication of a landmark systematic review by researchers at Trinity College Dublin and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI). Titled "The Clinical Utility of Autofluorescence Imaging for Bacterial Detection in Wounds", this review is the first to systematically compile data from 17 studies on fluorescence imaging.1 It conclusively establishes the crucial role of MolecuLight's technology in enhancing wound assessment by equipping clinicians with real-time, actionable information to effectively detect elevated bacterial burden, fundamentally transforming wound management.

"This new publication is a crucial step forward for MolecuLight. It provides a comprehensive review of existing evidence, further underscoring the essential role of MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging in elevating wound care," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "Bacterial bioburden leads to infections and is a critical factor inhibiting wound healing, and this paper clearly articulates how our technology empowers clinicians to not only identify the presence and location of bacteria but also to guide targeted interventions. Ultimately, this leads to faster and more effective healing for patients, further strengthening the growing body of evidence supporting our technology's profound impact."

"As a co-author of this systematic review and an academic and researcher who utilized MolecuLight's technology in practice, I can attest to the profound impact it has on clinicians' ability to manage complex wounds," said study author Rosemarie Derwin, PhD, MSc, PG Dip, BNS, RGN, RNT, experienced nurse, educator, and researcher at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Trinity College Dublin. "The real-time visualization of bacteria provides immediate practical information that guides treatment decisions, leading to more effective care plans and ultimately, better outcomes for patients. This study affirms what many of us have seen clinically: MolecuLight is a vital asset in modern wound care."

This detailed systematic review of current evidence underscores the capability of MolecuLight devices to identify clinically significant levels of bioburden. This bioburden, frequently undetectable via visual inspection and present in over 80% of chronic wounds,2 frequently causes infection and necessitates targeted intervention. By visualizing bacterial fluorescence, clinicians are equipped to:

Enhance Assessment: Objectively determine the presence and location of bacteria in wounds that delays healing, increases infection risk, and can lead to devastating complications.

Objectively determine the presence and location of bacteria in wounds that delays healing, increases infection risk, and can lead to devastating complications. Precisely Guide Treatment: Informs more precise hygiene and debridement, guides wound sampling for more informative results, and directs clinicians to the best wound treatment plan. In one publication included in the review 2 , MolecuLight led clinicians to change their treatment plans 68.9% of the time.

Informs more precise hygiene and debridement, guides wound sampling for more informative results, and directs clinicians to the best wound treatment plan. In one publication included in the review , MolecuLight led clinicians to change their treatment plans 68.9% of the time. Immediately Monitor Efficacy: Observe the real-time impact of interventions on bacterial load.

MolecuLight continues to build on a robust foundation of clinical evidence. With over 100 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the utility and impact of its fluorescence imaging technology, this systematic review powerfully reinforces that managing bacterial burden is essential for effective wound care. It affirms that MolecuLight devices provide an invaluable and proven tool for clinicians to achieve this, by enabling more precise and targeted interventions that hold strong promise for improved healing trajectories and enhanced patient quality of life. The company remains dedicated to advancing wound care through innovative solutions that improve patient lives and reduce healthcare costs.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only Class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

________________________________ 1 Badrie S, Moore Z, Patton D, O'Connor T, Derwin R. The Clinical Utility of Autofluorescence Imaging for Bacterial Detection in Wounds: A Systematic Review. Int Wound J. 2025;22(6):e70678. 2 Le L, Baer M, Briggs P, Bullock N, et al. Diagnostic Accuracy of Point-of-Care Fluorescence Imaging for the Detection of Bacterial Burden in Wounds: Results from the 350-Patient Fluorescence Imaging Assessment and Guidance Trial. Adv Wound Care (New Rochelle). 2021;10(3):123-136.

