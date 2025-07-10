MolecuLight Appoints Dr. Julia Wright as Chief Medical Officer to Accelerate Clinical Adoption

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Julia Wright, MD, FACP, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Wright, an exceptionally respected physician with a distinguished 25-year career spanning clinical practice, health plan leadership, and strategic healthcare transformation, will immediately lead strategic initiatives to further accelerate the adoption of MolecuLight's groundbreaking technology across diverse clinical environments worldwide.

In this pivotal role, Dr. Wright will lead MolecuLight's global medical and clinical strategy. She will leverage her profound expertise to champion the evidence-based integration of MolecuLight's multimodal imaging across the entire spectrum of wound care settings, thereby maximizing its transformative benefits and enabling fundamentally improved wound management pathways for superior patient outcomes throughout the global healthcare landscape.

Dr. Wright brings over two decades of robust clinical and leadership experience, underpinned by a distinguished background in Internal Medicine, continuing to practice as a Hospitalist Physician. She consistently stays on the leading edge of healthcare changes, championing patient-centered care, innovation, quality and safety initiatives, and the strategic implementation of clinical best practices across vast, multi-site healthcare organizations and health plans. This unique perspective aligns perfectly with MolecuLight's mission to revolutionize wound care through innovative, comprehensive wound imaging technology.

"We are immensely proud to welcome Dr. Julia Wright to the MolecuLight leadership team," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "Her deep clinical insight and nuanced understanding of complex healthcare environments – from direct patient care to leading large health systems and health plans – are precisely what we need to further scale the integration of our unique technology. Dr. Wright's appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering clinicians with objective clinical information to truly transform wound care and elevate patient outcomes at a systemic level."

Dr. Wright expressed her enthusiasm for joining MolecuLight. "I am deeply honored and incredibly excited to step into the role of Chief Medical Officer at MolecuLight," said Dr. Julia Wright. "My view is that wound treatment and healing are absolutely critical aspects of patient care that virtually all physicians face, yet find very challenging to address. It's often costly and creates significant burden for both providers and patients. As someone passionate about supporting clinicians and providing solutions that transform how we practice, I see that advances in this area would bring immense benefit and are long overdue. MolecuLight's innovative solution can revolutionize healthcare through early infection detection and improved wound management, culminating in faster healing. The ability to provide comprehensive, real-time insights into wound characteristics, including bacterial burden, thermal patterns, and accurate measurements, represents a true paradigm shift for clinical decision-making, offering an indispensable objective tool where subjectivity often reigned. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with healthcare providers and systems globally to seamlessly integrate this powerful technology, demonstrating its undeniable value in elevating standards of care, driving unparalleled efficiency, and ultimately, profoundly improving the lives of patients suffering from chronic wounds worldwide."

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only Class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

