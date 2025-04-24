MHP complies with the new EU animal welfare requirements that will come into effect in 2026

KYIV, Ukraine, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP presented its vision of developing an environmentally and socially responsible model of the company and shared its practical experience in implementing European standards in the field of ESG (environment, social responsibility and corporate governance) and animal welfare.

During an open dialogue with diplomats from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the company presented in detail the mechanisms by which it has long been working to comply with European directives in its operations, in particular Directive 2007/43/EC (on requirements for broiler housing conditions), as well as Regulations 1/2005/EC (on the transport of animals) and 1099/2009/EC (on slaughter conditions).

It is noted that according to the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine No. 224, the implementation of the provisions of Regulation (EC) No. 1099/2009 on the protection of animals at slaughter comes into force on January 1, 2026, but the requirements of this provision have long been implemented in MHP's activities.

"We are convinced that compliance with European standards is not a formality, but a prerequisite for a stable presence in the EU market. In many cases, we implement requirements even before they become legal obligations in Ukraine. This is true integration, as well as a guarantee of trust and development of international activities," said Yuriy Melnyk, MHP's Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development.

MHP already complies with key EU requirements for poultry welfare, creating comfortable growing conditions at all production sites. The company ensures free movement of poultry in poultry houses, maintains controlled temperature, humidity, ventilation, ammonia and lighting conditions, uses high-quality bedding and guarantees constant access to clean water and balanced feed.

MHP's poultry farms operate in compliance with the laws of Ukraine, countries of export (including the EU), and the requirements of the GLOBAL S.L.P. IFM STANDARD. For 3 years in a row, Myronivska Poultry Farm and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm have been successfully audited for compliance with the requirements of GLOBAL S.L.P. IFM, an internationally recognized certification scheme in the livestock sector that covers animal welfare, biosecurity and sustainable farm management requirements. Both factories have the appropriate certificates to prove this.

Regular veterinary supervision and biosafety control have also been introduced. Compliance with these conditions, including the standardized placement density, is in line with the provisions of Directive 2007/43/EC and other EU acts. This proactive implementation of the standards even before they officially enter into force in Ukraine is a clear indication of MHP's deep integration into the European regulatory framework.

Special attention was paid to environmental issues during the meeting. MHP representatives spoke about the existing biogas complexes, wastewater treatment system, emissions monitoring and environmental audits that are regularly conducted in cooperation with international financial institutions. They also presented some infrastructure projects implemented to improve conditions for local communities. In particular, in the village of Olyanytsia (Vinnytsia region), the company invested in the construction of a bypass road, which reduced the impact of transport on the local community — an example of a proactive environmental policy at the local level.

MHP also emphasized its strategic readiness to adapt to the requirements of Directive 2010/75/EU on industrial emissions, which is one of the most demanding parts of EU environmental legislation.

"We understand that environmental and animal welfare issues are not a trend, but the norm. Therefore, our approach is based on transparency, open dialogue with communities and responsibility to our partners," the company emphasized.

As a result of the meeting, the parties confirmed their common vision of a sustainable, environmentally friendly and ethical future in which Ukrainian producers can become a full-fledged part of the European supply chain.

About MHP

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers' lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, Аssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP — GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development enhancing community livability, while also supporting those in greatest need.

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.