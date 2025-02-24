Market Dojo Introduce Transformative Sourcing, Intake and Orchestration with Focal Point

STROUD, England, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Dojo, a leader in eSourcing solutions, has partnered with Focal Point, a pioneer in intake and orchestration, to deliver an integrated platform that streamlines procurement success.

A Seamless Solution for Procurement Teams

This integration combines procurement expertise with advanced risk management, orchestration, and project tools, enabling procurement teams to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and mitigate risks—all while delivering strategic value.

Alun Rafique, CEO of Market Dojo, commented:

"Procurement teams face increasing pressure—not just to source efficiently but to manage complexity, risk, and stakeholder expectations. By integrating Focal Point with Market Dojo, we enable teams to orchestrate workflows, streamline intake, and make sourcing more strategic."

Why Focal Point

Focal Point provides enterprise-level intake, orchestration, and project management, allowing procurement teams to centralise workflows, streamline requests, and optimise projects for efficiency and impact. Its intuitive tools align seamlessly with Market Dojo's mission to provide accessible, high-impact sourcing solutions.

Why This Partnership Matters

This integration enhances Market Dojo's capabilities, enabling users to:

Centralise Requests: Simplify intake with a unified platform for procurement requests.

Simplify intake with a unified platform for procurement requests. Orchestrate Workflows: Automate tasks and ensure compliance.

Automate tasks and ensure compliance. Manage Projects: Gain visibility into timelines, milestones, and risks.

Strategic Benefits for Procurement

By combining Market Dojo's sourcing tools with Focal Point, procurement teams unlock:

Time Savings: Reduce administrative overhead and focus on strategy.

Reduce administrative overhead and focus on strategy. Improved Collaboration: Align teams with clear workflows and centralised data.

Align teams with clear workflows and centralised data. Enhanced Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks proactively.

Identify and mitigate risks proactively. Scalability: Adapt workflows to match procurement complexity.

Anders L., CPO turned Founder of Focal Point, added:

"Great procurement isn't just about finding the right supplier—it's about connecting intake, orchestration, and execution. With Market Dojo, we bring structure and visibility to procurement operations, helping teams collaborate better and deliver greater impact."

Next Steps

This integration is rolling out gradually for smooth adoption and measurable impact. To learn how this partnership can enhance your procurement process, contact your account manager or request a personalised demonstration today.

Learn More

Discover how Market Dojo and Focal Point are transforming procurement. Visit Market Dojo or Focal Point, and register for the on-demand webinar showcasing the key features, and benefits here.

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo is a leading global procurement software provider built to solve inefficient sourcing and supplier management processes by digitising and automating activities quickly and easily to unlock strategic value for Procurement and Finance professionals. Market Dojo's on-demand solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to control costs, drive increased productivity, enhance visibility, reduce risk, and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally.

About Focal Point

Focal Point is a leading procurement workflow and orchestration platform, designed to simplify intake, automate processes, and enhance project management. By providing procurement teams with greater visibility, control, and efficiency, Focal Point helps organisations streamline operations, reduce risk, and drive strategic value.