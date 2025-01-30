Introducing Transformative Sourcing & Supplier Discovery with Market Dojo and Veridion

STROUD, England, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Dojo, a leader in eSourcing solutions, has partnered with Veridion, pioneers in supplier discovery, to deliver an integrated platform that redefines how procurement professionals identify and engage suppliers. This powerful collaboration enables procurement teams to source smarter, faster, and with greater precision, addressing key challenges faced in today's complex sourcing landscape.

Nick Drewe, COO at Market Dojo, commented: "Partnering with Veridion empowers us to provide an end-to-end solution for supplier identification, validation and eSourcing. Veridion's innovative approach to supplier data ensures our users gain access to accurate, real-time insights, enabling smarter, faster, and more informed sourcing decisions—all within a single, seamless platform."

Benefits for Procurement Professionals

This integrated solution offers:

Faster Supplier Identification: Quickly identify and evaluate suppliers that meet your specific criteria.

Quickly identify and evaluate suppliers that meet your specific criteria. Seamless Workflow Integration: Manage the entire sourcing process, from supplier discovery to negotiation, within one platform.

Manage the entire sourcing process, from supplier discovery to negotiation, within one platform. Cost Savings: Reduce time and resource expenditure while uncovering the most competitive suppliers.

Reduce time and resource expenditure while uncovering the most competitive suppliers. Enhanced Risk Management: Gain confidence with verified supplier data and robust compliance tools.

Streamlining Procurement Challenges

Procurement professionals often face several key pain points:

Limited supplier visibility: Finding the right suppliers in a fragmented market is time-consuming and laborious.

Finding the right suppliers in a fragmented market is time-consuming and laborious. Inefficient manual processes: Sourcing events often require significant administrative effort to manage.

Sourcing events often require significant administrative effort to manage. Data inaccuracies: Poor supplier data can lead to costly mistakes and compliance risks.

This partnership addresses these challenges by combining Market Dojo's intuitive eSourcing platform with Veridion's cutting-edge supplier discovery technology. The integration provides procurement teams with the tools to:

Expand supplier coverage: Unlock access to a global network of verified suppliers, ensuring no opportunity is missed.

Unlock access to a global network of verified suppliers, ensuring no opportunity is missed. Enhance efficiency: Automate supplier discovery and streamline sourcing events to save time and resources.

Automate supplier discovery and streamline sourcing events to save time and resources. Make data-driven decisions: Rely on real-time, accurate supplier insights for better decision-making and reduced risk.

Riyaz Nahooda, VP of Customer Solutions at Veridion, added: "Our partnership with Market Dojo is a game-changer for procurement teams. By integrating our dynamic supplier discovery capabilities with Market Dojo's sourcing tools, we're enabling organisations to unlock new levels of efficiency, agility, and value creation in their sourcing processes."

Learn More

Discover how Market Dojo and Veridion are transforming procurement. Visit Market Dojo or Veridion, or register for the on-demand webinar showcasing the key features, benefits here.

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo is a leading global procurement software provider built to solve inefficient sourcing and supplier management processes by digitising and automating activities quickly and easily to unlock strategic value for Procurement and Finance professionals. Market Dojo's on-demand solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to control costs, drive increased productivity, enhance visibility, reduce risk, and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally.

About Veridion

Veridion's mission is to deliver comprehensive supplier profiles and deep business insights. By leveraging advanced data technologies, Veridion provides decision-grade data that empowers organisations to make informed and impactful procurement decisions.