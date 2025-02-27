Esker (Market Dojo) Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Sourcing Applications

STROUD, England, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esker Sourcing (Market Dojo), a leading provider of sourcing solutions, has been recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Sourcing Applications. According to the Gartner Market Guide for Sourcing Application, "sourcing technology plays a key role in enabling sourcing goals like reducing cost, mitigating risk, improving resilience and fostering innovation. Procurement technology leaders can use this research to gain insight into market dynamics and representative vendors before making investment decisions."

Technology Driving the Future of Sourcing

The sourcing technology market is evolving rapidly, with AI, automation, and generative AI (GenAI) enhancing procurement efficiency. As organisations face economic volatility and supply chain disruptions, digital sourcing applications are essential for cost control, risk management, and supplier collaboration.

Our Key Insights from the Gartner Market Guide

AI and Automation are Reshaping Procurement: According to the Gartner guide, "sourcing applications help improve inefficiencies attached to traditional, labor-intensive sourcing activities. The automation sourcing applications provide allows for more time to conduct more intensive negotiations to secure improved cost, terms and policy compliance. The centralization of these activities also improves standardization and cycle time, and streamlines both internal and external communications."

According to the Gartner guide, "sourcing applications help improve inefficiencies attached to traditional, labor-intensive sourcing activities. The automation sourcing applications provide allows for more time to conduct more intensive negotiations to secure improved cost, terms and policy compliance. The centralization of these activities also improves standardization and cycle time, and streamlines both internal and external communications." Three Main Types of Sourcing Solutions: Standard Sourcing: "Standard sourcing applications support requests for proposal, information, and quote (RFx), and digitize sourcing processes. These applications are used to solicit supplier responses and pricing information." Sourcing Optimisation: "An advanced sourcing optimizer supports decision making for large, complex spend categories. These solutions use complex algorithms and data analytics to analyze thousands of data points and optimize sourcing decisions with customizable charts." Autonomous Sourcing: "An autonomous sourcing solution uses AI and machine learning to automate parts of the sourcing process and facilitate decision support for awarding spend to suppliers."

Choosing the Right Vendor: Gartner advises to "select the category of sourcing solution that aligns best with the organization's strategic objectives by assessing your organization's specific needs and maturity level." "Harness potential efficiencies for your procurement organization by investigating vendors' current AI and automation capabilities, as well as their future roadmaps."

How Esker Sourcing (Market Dojo) Supports Smarter Procurement

Automates RFx processes for greater efficiency.

for greater efficiency. Enhances supplier negotiations through structured bidding and auctions.

through structured bidding and auctions. Drives cost savings and compliance with robust analytics.

with robust analytics. Integrates seamlessly with procurement ecosystems for improved visibility and control.

Alun Rafique, CEO of Market Dojo, commented:

"We are overjoyed to be recognised in the Gartner Market Guide. This reinforces our commitment to providing procurement teams with intuitive and effective sourcing tools. As AI and automation reshape procurement, Esker (Market Dojo) is dedicated to helping businesses streamline sourcing, reduce costs, and improve supplier collaboration."

Visit Market Dojo's website. Follow LinkedIn.

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo is a leading global procurement software provider built to solve inefficient sourcing and supplier management processes. Trusted by organisations worldwide with headquarters in the UK, Market Dojo is 51% owned by Esker, a global cloud platform with headquarters in Lyon, France.