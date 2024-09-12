Market Dojo Celebrates Inclusion in Prestigious Everest Group Report on AI-Powered Sourcing Automation

STROUD, England, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Dojo a leading provider of on-demand eProcurement software, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the esteemed "AI-Powered Sourcing Automation – Market Overview and Provider Landscape" report by Everest Group. This recognition underscores Market Dojo's commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric sourcing solutions that meet the evolving needs of procurement professionals worldwide.

The Everest Group report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the AI-driven sourcing landscape, highlighted Market Dojo's robust, accessible and scalable autonomous sourcing tools. These tools streamline procurement processes, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making through advanced AI capabilities, making Market Dojo a standout provider in this competitive field.

Access the report here: https://marketdojo.com/everest-report

Alun Rafique, CEO and Co-Founder of Market Dojo, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "Being recognised by Everest Group is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. We have always focused on providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that empower our customers to achieve more with less. This acknowledgement validates our efforts to lead the way in autonomous sourcing, and we remain committed to investing in technology that puts our customers' needs first."

Ben Harvey, Senior Product Manager at Market Dojo, also shared his excitement, emphasising the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. "At Market Dojo, we listen closely to our customers and innovate based on their feedback. Our inclusion in this report highlights our ongoing commitment to developing tools that not only meet but exceed the expectations of procurement professionals. We are focused on enhancing our autonomous sourcing capabilities to ensure our customers can navigate the complexities of modern procurement with ease and confidence."

Market Dojo's platform, renowned for its flexibility and user-centricity, integrates seamlessly with procurement systems, enabling organisations to automate and integrate their sourcing process from supplier onboarding to contract management and even across the S2P landscape with Esker. The platform's AI-powered features, questionnaire generation and automated RFx creation, real-time supplier monitoring, and intelligent negotiation support, are designed to help businesses achieve greater efficiency and cost savings.

The recognition in the Everest Group report reinforces Market Dojo's position as a leading player in the sourcing technology market and shines a light on its commitment to driving the future of customer-focused procurement technology to new levels. Learn more about Market Dojo's latest sourcing automation features here: https://marketdojo.com/resource/market-dojo-launches-accessible-autonomous-sourcing-to-revolutionise-procurement

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo provides accessible, on-demand, AI-driven sourcing and supplier management tools built to meet the evolving needs of procurement by digitising & automating activities quickly & easily to unlock strategic value. Trusted by organisations worldwide with headquarters in the UK, Market Dojo is 51% owned by Esker, a global cloud platform with headquarters in Lyon, France. Learn how to transform your procurement processes, visit Market Dojo.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

