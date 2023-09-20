Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market worth $11.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market is valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The maritime patrol aircraft market is a subset of the aircraft and technology industry that focuses on the development and deployment of maritime patrol aircraft. These aircraft play a crucial role in monitoring and safeguarding coastal waters and international waters. They are equipped with advanced sensors, including radar and sonar, to detect and track ships, submarines, and suspicious maritime activities, such as smuggling or illegal fishing. MPAs are essential for ensuring maritime safety, protecting coastal borders, and supporting search and rescue missions. They are also valuable for gathering intelligence and conducting anti-submarine warfare.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 11.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Propulsion System, Mode of Operation, Application, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High cost of acquisition, maintenance, and operation of maritime patrol aircraft Key Market Opportunities Leveraging IoAT for Next-Gen Maritime Patrol Operations Key Market Drivers Growing Maritime Threats and Security Concerns



The maritime patrol aircraft market encompasses a range of propulsion systems, types, and applications that leverage these benefits. Propulsion systems in the Maritime patrol aircraft market are Jet Engines which includes turbofan, turboprop, and turboshaft, and Electric Propulsion. Types of maritime patrol aircraft in the market are armored and unarmored. Applications are surveillance and reconnaissance, combat support, search and rescue, and coastal patrolling.

Based on the type, the Armored segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the Armored segment is estimated to lead the Maritime patrol aircraft market from 2023 to 2028. Heightened concerns related to issues such as piracy, territorial disputes, and smuggling have prompted nations to make significant investments in these aircraft. They serve a vital role in ensuring the safety of personnel during critical missions and have become indispensable assets for patrolling and safeguarding maritime interests. These specialized aircraft are equipped with robust protective features designed to withstand various threats and hostile environments.

Based on the Propulsion Systems, Electric Propulsion segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Electric propulsion in maritime patrol aircraft market is projected to grow at highest CAGR. Electric propulsion systems, which use electricity to power engines, significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This aligns with the maritime patrol aircraft market's increasing emphasis on sustainability. Moreover, electric propulsion enables quieter operations, enhancing the aircraft's stealth capabilities, vital for effective surveillance missions. As governments and organizations increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious solutions, there is a growing demand for electric propulsion systems in maritime patrol aircraft.

Based on the application, the Combat Support segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The combat support segment in the maritime patrol aircraft industry is propelled by the demand for versatile aircraft tailored to enhance naval operations at sea. These aircraft are equipped with advanced sensors and weaponry, enabling them to detect and engage potential threats like enemy submarines and ships effectively. They play a pivotal role in providing essential support to naval forces during maritime conflicts and are also valuable assets in search and rescue missions. As maritime security concerns intensify and the need to assert control over strategic waterways grows, nations are increasingly investing in combat support aircraft. This makes the combat support segment a crucial and influential factor within the maritime patrol aircraft market.

Based on the mode of operation, Unmanned segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The unmanned segment within the maritime patrol aircraft market is thriving due to the advantages of automation and cost-efficiency. Unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, offer persistent surveillance capabilities, covering extensive ocean areas without risking human lives. They are cost-effective, as they require no onboard crew and have lower maintenance expenses. The increasing demand for maritime security, anti-piracy efforts, and search and rescue operations has led to heightened investments in unmanned patrol aircraft.

Based on regions, the Europe market is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is home to some of the biggest players in the maritime patrol aircraft market, including Leonardo S.p.A., and Airbus. These companies have a wealth of experience and expertise in aircraft technology, and they are investing heavily in the development of maritime systems. The Europe government is a major supporter of the maritime aircraft industry. The government has invested millions of dollars in research and development of this technology, and it is also providing funding for the deployment of unmanned systems.

The maritime patrol aircraft companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Airbus (Netherlands), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US).

