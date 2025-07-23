Blood Pressure Cuffs Market worth $1.3 billion in 2032 with 9.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, valued at US$0.6 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.3 billion by the end of the period. The increasing global burden of chronic non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders, primarily drives the expansion of the blood pressure monitoring market. These conditions significantly increase blood pressure levels, necessitating consistent monitoring and management. Moreover, heightened public and clinical awareness of hypertension and its associated complications has led to greater demand for effective diagnostic and monitoring solutions. Concurrently, market growth is further supported by continuous technological advancements and product innovation by key industry players. These developments include introducing non-invasive, automated, and wearable blood pressure monitoring devices to improve accuracy, usability, and patient compliance.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

By type, the blood pressure cuffs market is divided into automated and manual segments. Appropriately validated automated blood pressure measuring devices (BPMDs) are considered the preferred standard for clinical diagnosis and management of hypertension. The growth of the automated segment is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies that offer greater accuracy, ease of use, and efficiency in blood pressure monitoring.

By end users, the blood pressure cuffs market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, urgent care centers, primary centers, and other end users. As of 2024, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the higher purchasing power of hospitals. Hospitals are equipped with advanced monitoring technologies and follow standardized clinical procedures, which ensure reliable blood pressure readings. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing number of hospital admissions, especially among the elderly population, further drive demand for high-quality blood pressure cuffs in these settings.

By geography, the blood pressure cuffs market is segmented into five regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by several key factors, including emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan, which are experiencing a surge in healthcare demand. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses, particularly hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases, combined with a growing awareness of early diagnosis and disease prevention, is fueling market growth in the region.

The prominent players in the blood pressure cuffs market include OMRON Corporation, Inc. (Japan), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. (US), and McKesson Corporation. (US), B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Halma plc (Uk), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), American Diagnostic Corporation (US), Medline Industries, LP. (US), Microlife Corporation (Switzerland), BIOS Medical (UK), ACCOSON (UK), CellBios (India), and Midmark Corporation (US), among others.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. (US):

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a broad range of essential healthcare products, including diagnostic & patient monitoring technologies and respiratory care devices. These products are used in diverse healthcare environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgical centers, physicians' offices, and home care settings under medical supervision. The company operates globally through four main segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The Healthcare Systems and Technologies segment—connected care solutions, collaboration platforms, monitoring systems, and diagnostic tools such as blood pressure cuffs—is a key component of Baxter's overall strategy.

OMRON CORPORATION (JAPAN)

OMRON Corporation is a global leader known for offering a diverse portfolio of products across multiple industries. The company operates through four primary business segments: Industrial Automation, Healthcare Business, Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business, and Device & Module Solutions Business. OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Omron Corporation, specializes in medical devices and health management solutions. This division is recognized as a market leader in cardiovascular care, respiratory health, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare equipment—particularly blood pressure monitors.

MCKESSON CORPORATION (US)

McKesson Corporation and its subsidiaries are a prominent provider of diverse healthcare services dedicated to improving patient health outcomes worldwide. The company operates through four main business segments: US Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment plays a key role in delivering a wide range of medical-surgical products—including blood pressure cuffs—as well as logistics, distribution, and support services to various healthcare providers such as physician offices, surgical centers, nursing homes, hospital labs, and home health care agencies. McKesson collaborates with manufacturers and channel partners to effectively serve these markets, focusing on key sectors such as primary care, extended care, government, and other healthcare markets.

