Live Entertainment Market worth $270.29 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live entertainment market is expected to grow from USD 202.90 billion in 2025 to USD 270.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The live entertainment market is driven by rising consumer demand for immersive, real-time entertainment experiences, fueled by the popularity of live concerts, sports, and interactive events. Advancements in live-streaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality technologies have expanded audience reach and engagement across platforms. The integration of digital ticketing, mobile apps, and data analytics has also enhanced user experience and event management efficiency. Additionally, increased consumer spending on leisure activities and favorable government policies supporting cultural and entertainment events are encouraging investment in the sector. These factors contribute to the robust expansion of the live entertainment market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192345321

Browse in-depth TOC on "Live Entertainment Market" 120 – Tables

50 – Figures

199 – Pages

Live Entertainment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 202.90 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 270.29 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By streaming type, application and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technology gaps and infrastructure limitations in emerging markets Key Market Opportunities Application of Web3 and blockchain technologies in live entertainment Key Market Drivers Rising focus on maximizing revenue and reach through hybrid event models



The pre-recorded/recorded streaming type holds the largest market share in the live entertainment market in 2024.

The dominance is driven by increased consumer preference for flexible, on-demand content accessible across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix. Content creators and organizers benefit from scalable monetization models, including subscriptions, advertising, and pay-per-view. The segment's low operational costs and global reach further cement its leadership. The live ticket sales segment follows as the second largest, propelled by strong consumer turnout for in-person events post-pandemic recovery.

Music concerts are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the live entertainment market during 2025–2030.

The growth is fueled by the rising demand for immersive, communal experiences and the resurgence of large-scale festivals and international tours. Technological innovations such as AR-enhanced shows and hybrid concert formats have also broadened audience access and engagement. The segment is further supported by increased artist-led initiatives and brand sponsorships targeting the youth demographic. As artists and organizers increasingly prioritize direct fan interaction and experiential content, the music concert segment is poised for rapid expansion through 2030.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=192345321

China is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the live entertainment market during the forecast period.

Music concerts are the fastest-growing segment in China's live entertainment industry, powered by a strong post-pandemic rebound in attendance—concerts with over 10,000 people rose by 84.4% in 2024—and a surge in festival tourism, especially among 18–30-year-olds, who travel across cities for immersive experiences. Government support—through subsidies, streamlined approvals, and venue incentives—is boosting large-scale events in cities like Shanghai, Sichuan, and Haikou. Moreover, the integration of AR, hybrid streaming, and festival innovations has expanded reach and engagement, while concert-driven tourism generates substantial economic spillover in accommodation, dining, and retail.

Major companies operating in the global live entertainment companies include Live Nation Entertainment (US), AEG (US), CTS Eventim (Germany), HYBE Corporation (South Korea), SM Entertainment (South Korea), MSG Entertainment (US), and TEG (Australia).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192345321

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Crane and Hoist Market by Mobile Cranes (Lattice Boom, Telescopic Boom, Crawler, Rough Terrain, All-Terrain, Truck-Loader), Fixed Cranes (Industrial, Tower, Ship-to-Shore), Operation (Hydraulic, Electric), Hoist Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Textiles Market by Type (Passive, Active), Form (Wearable, Non-wearable), Fabric Type (Cotton, Nylon & Polyester, Wool & Silk), Fabric (Cotton, Nylon, Wool, Graphene, Conductive), Application (Sensing, Energy Harvesting) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/live-entertainment-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/live-entertainment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg