Logistics Automation Market worth USD 52.53 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered By Offering, By Logistics Type, By Technology, By End User. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered KION Group (Germany), Honeywell (US), Daifuku (Japan), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), Samsung SDS (South Korea) Manhattan Associates (US), KUKA Group (Germany), Jungheinrich (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), Toyota Industries (Japan), Zebra Technologies (US), Kardex Group (Switzerland), Symbotic (US), KNAPP (Austria), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Blue Yonder (US), Murata Machinery (Japan), TGW Logistics (Austria), Körber AG (Germany), Beumer Group (Germany), Mecalux International (Spain), Hardis Group (France), JR Automation (US), Ecovium (Germany), System Logistics (Italy), Automated Logistics Systems (US), Savoye (US), Locus Robotics (US), GreyOrange (US), Falcon Autotech (India), Logistically (US), Logiwa (US) and Rossum (Czech Republic).

By software deployment mode, cloud is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

By deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Cloud-based solutions provide flexibility, scalability, and cost-effective management of the complex global supply chain that the logistics companies need to manage. The advantage of such a solution is that it has access to real-time data, which, in turn, optimizes routes, inventory management, and other fleet at different locations without requiring huge infrastructure on the on-premises network. Cloud platforms also facilitate easier integration with other digital tools such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, which otherwise helps in the smooth operation process and enhances decision-making capability. Cloud deployment also allows for easier updates and maintenance. This reduces downtime as well as overheads from IT teams. Increasing demand for remote operations and the need for more agile and scalable logistics systems is a strong driver of the continued dominance of the cloud segment in logistics automation software.

By automation software, transport system management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Logistics Automation Market due to increasing demand for real-time tracking, route optimization, and efficient fleet management. Companies are adopting TMS because of the rise in online shopping, the interconnected nature of supply chains worldwide, and the need to reduce operational costs. The integration of AI, IoT, and cloud technology in transportation management systems results in faster deliveries and better resource utilization. The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and fuel usage is driving the implementation of transportation management systems for automating logistics, ultimately enhancing sustainability.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Logistics automation is most likely going to be the largest market area in the Asia Pacific region, driven by rapid industrialization, rising volumes of e-commerce, and increased adoption of advanced technologies in supply chains. Major countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are also leading in the implementation of automation solutions to meet the ever-growing demand for faster and more efficient logistics operations. The region has a large consumer base, and the emergence of e-retailers has rapidly increased demand for streamlined logistics processes such as automated warehouses, autonomous vehicles, and AI-based inventory management systems. In addition, smart manufacturing and the effort to digitalize started by the government, mainly in China and India, are accelerating the adoption of logistics automation technologies. Asia Pacific's strong infrastructure development and thrust towards innovation along with investments in automation technologies put this region at the commanding lead in the global Logistics Automation Market.

Top Key Companies in Logistics Automation Market:

The major logistics automation providers include KION Group (Germany), Honeywell (US), Daifuku (Japan), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Manhattan Associates (US), KUKA Group (Germany) and Jungheinrich (Germany). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Logistics Automation Market.

