Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Sale of NMi Group

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its portfolio company NMi Group ("NMi" or the "Company") to Bridgepoint, a private asset growth investor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and works council advice.

Headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, NMi is a leading player in the European Testing, Inspection and Certification ("TIC") industry that provides complex products with mission-critical assurance services across their life cycle. Founded in 1873, NMi ensures that systems and devices that shape our daily lives - such as Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, Smart Meters, Medical Devices and Mobile Payment Technologies - are accurate, compliant and future-proof.

During LLCP's ownership, NMi's revenue has more than quadrupled through sector leading organic growth and the successful execution of a buy-and-build strategy. Since 2020, the company completed eight strategic acquisitions that expanded NMi's geographical footprint and increased its national and global portfolio of accreditations. This led to a vastly expanded addressable market and a workforce that increased from 80 to over 300 employees.

Josh Kaufman, Head of LLCP Europe, said, "NMI has been a highly successful investment for LLCP, and we are proud to have supported the company and its management team in building a market-leading platform that is well positioned for continued growth."

Luc Sandmann, Director of LLCP Benelux, added, "The significant transformation of NMi during our ownership is a prime example of our sector expertise and value creation playbook at work. We are pleased to have supported NMi in achieving this impressive growth over the last five years."

Yvo Jansen, CEO of NMi, commented, "Our entire team is grateful for LLCP's close support and collaboration through this phase of unprecedented growth. LLCP's strategic insights, sector knowledge and productive collaboration have been instrumental in scaling our business. With a strong foundation in place, NMi is ready to embark on a new chapter with the support of a new partner."

The sale of NMi is LLCP Europe II SCSp's first exit and will be LLCP's 24th successful exit since 2020.

Houlihan Lokey (lead) and Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor, and NautaDutilh N.V. served as legal counsel to LLCP and NMi in connection with the transaction

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 41-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $17.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $11.1 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

