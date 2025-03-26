Leidos appoints Adam Clarke chief executive for Leidos UK & Europe

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has selected Adam Clarke as chief executive of Leidos U.K. & Europe effective from 31 March 2025. Clarke brings more than 20 years of experience across aerospace, defence and security sectors to lead Leidos' European operations. He replaces Eric Freeman who is facilitating the transition before returning to the U.S.

"Adam's focus on programme excellence and strategic growth aligns perfectly with our vision for our U.K. team," said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Commercial & International Sector president. "I am confident Adam will help foster our culture of innovation and leverage our global talent to deliver defence logistics modernisation and enhanced mission software to accelerate customer success."

"Leidos is an innovative market leader in technology, and I am delighted to be given this opportunity to lead Leidos U.K. in this next chapter of unwavering commitment to our customers' missions," said Clarke.

Prior to joining Leidos, Clarke was U.K. managing director for the helicopters division at Leonardo and held senior positions with the company for over two decades, including strategy and competitive analysis director for the electronics division.

Clarke holds a master's degree in manufacturing engineering and operations management from the University of Nottingham and a Master of Business Administration from the INSEAD Business School.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Leidos U.K. & Europe is a leading partner to the U.K. and Scottish governments supporting national security, defence and logistics programmes, as well as serving key clients in transportation and energy. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media Contacts:

U.K. enquiries:

Vicki Cordon

+44 7855 862 834

vicki.cordon@uk.leidos.com

U.S. enquiries:

Brandon Ver Velde

+1 (571) 526-6257

brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4662/LEIDOS_new_LOGO.jpg