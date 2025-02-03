Leidos selected to deliver new THOR meteorological and oceanographic data information and services for UK Ministry of Defence

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) announced today a contract to deliver a new meteorological and oceanographic (MetOc) service for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in support of the U.K.'s National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence. Under the seven-year contract, Leidos will work to deliver a scalable MetOc data and services capability – known as THOR – providing the MOD with enhanced environmental insights.

Jo Etheridge, vice president and managing director for national security and defence at Leidos U.K. & Europe, said: "Weather is a critical component in military activity, be that delivering effects in challenging conditions at sea, conducting continuous air operations or safeguarding troops in climatic extremes. Leidos is delighted to be working with the Ministry of Defence on developing this new service, enhancing our substantial contribution to Defence Intelligence. By leveraging our credentials in geospatial and mission software development from across the U.K., Australia and the U.S., and by collaborating with our specialist network of partners and subject matter experts, we will work to develop vital capabilities to collect and share information that is crucial for the U.K. and our allies' military operations across the globe. Leidos has extensive experience in delivering innovative digital modernisation solutions that address some of the most complex challenges facing governments today, and we look forward to adding new value during our project with the MOD."

Building upon the company's current work in modernising the underpinning service management within the National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence, Leidos provides assured collection, processing and distribution of meteorological and oceanographic data and services. THOR's contribution to the U.K.'s Geospatial Intelligence capability will support a range of vital activities, from tactical military deployments to broader strategic planning, giving U.K. personnel the edge in understanding and harnessing the environment on operations.

Under the contract, Leidos, in collaboration with the MOD's internal service provider community, will use agile methodologies to focus on modernising infrastructure, storage and user access.

MOD Joint Operational Meteorology & Oceanography Centre (JOMOC) and IMAGE Delivery team said: "JOMOC are looking forward to working with Leidos in delivering this new vital meteorological and oceanographic capability to MOD. This comes at a point where demand for MetOc support in Defence is at a record high and we are entering an unprecedented period of science and technological change in the next five to seven years, which THOR will form a critical part of this change.

"This is a very exciting time for Defence Digital with the beginning of this project marking an important step in the development and delivery of this new meteorological and oceanographic capability. THOR aligns to the principles of re-using Defence cloud technologies and developing future U.K. Defence MetOc integration with NATO and other allies. We are looking forward to working with Leidos in the coming years on the successful delivery of this crucial military service for the MOD."

Notes to Editors

THOR will replace the current MetOc system, that will be delivered and maintained by a Service Integrator as managed service using Scaled Agile Framework. It will take information from providers including the Met Office and U.K. Hydrographic Office, which will be used to create MetOc information products for a range of end users through various channels.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contacts:

Vicki Cordon

+44 7855 862 834

Vicki.Cordon@uk.leidos.com

Brandon Ver Velde

+1 (571) 526-6257

brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4662/LEIDOS_new_LOGO.jpg