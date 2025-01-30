NHS Supply Chain selects Leidos for cyber security

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) announced today the company has been contracted for cyber security work by NHS Supply Chain, which supports excellence in patient care across England and Wales by ensuring access to high-quality, cost-effective medical products, services and food. During the initial three-year contract, Leidos will work to enhance the organisation's cyber security posture to help it continue to source, deliver and supply vital healthcare goods to the NHS in England and Wales.

"Leidos brings extensive experience in delivering trusted cyber solutions. With decades of cyber experience and a global workforce skilled in this domain, our team utilises advanced capabilities to counter threats and secure what matters most," said Eric Freeman, Chief Executive, Leidos UK & Europe. "We are committed to adding value to NHS Supply Chain and supporting its essential work in delivering excellent patient care."

As part of the work, Leidos will provide 24/7 cyber threat monitoring while also working to enhance assurance standards through collaboration and continuous improvement. These will help deliver a resilient and sustainable cyber security service that supports uninterrupted performance and safeguards from potential threats. This contract builds on NHS Supply Chain's growing efforts to defend their networks from cyber-attacks as part of its IT transformation, which will build services to meet future technological needs, including supporting interactions with customers and suppliers.

Matt Wynn, Executive Director for Data and Technology at NHS Supply Chain, said: "Our collaboration with Leidos demonstrates our intent to continue to drive forward an improved cyber security posture. Ensuring robust, proactive security and vulnerability management is crucial for safeguarding the wider business against external threats. As well as being incredibly experienced in this business-critical field, Leidos has a deep understanding of the types of environments we will be working in where multiple collaborators work seamlessly together as a single, unified technology team."

Media enquiries:

Vicki Cordon

+44 7855 862 834

Vicki.Cordon@uk.leidos.com

Brandon Ver Velde

+1 (571) 526-6257

brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About NHS Supply Chain

At NHS Supply Chain we are committed to enabling the NHS to deliver safe and excellent patient care. Part of the NHS family, we manage the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products, services and food for NHS trusts and healthcare organisations across England and Wales.

We leverage the collective buying power of the NHS to drive savings and provide a standardised range of clinically assured quality products at the best value. We manage more than 8 million orders per year across more than 129,000 order points and over 16,000 locations. We deliver over 35 million lines of picked goods to the NHS annually and our systems consolidate orders from over 1100 suppliers. This enables us to bring value to our NHS partners, helping them save time and money in removing duplication of overlapping contracts.

Supply Chain Coordination Ltd (SCCL) is the company at the heart of NHS Supply Chain. It provides oversight and operational management for NHS Supply Chain and its service providers. SCCL is the legal entity through which NHS Supply Chain undertakes its procurement services and transacts with customers and suppliers. Whilst its shares are owned by NHS England, SCCL is a separate organisation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4662/LEIDOS_new_LOGO.jpg