Leading Payments Platform Wirex Launches First £1 Million Crowdfunding

Since its inception in 2014, Wirex has become the go-to crypto-enabled payments solution for people seeking an alternative to conventional finance. Wirex's vision is for a digital economy accessible to everyone globally - empowering people to benefit from a world where all currencies are equal. The company provides a next-gen payments solution that gives users the ability to buy, exchange, hold and spend multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies using one intuitive, centralised app and the Wirex payment card.

Wirex is at the forefront of a rapidly developing industry. Cryptocurrency adoption rates have sky-rocketed in recent years - it's estimated that over 40 million people globally already use cryptocurrency, with a 240% increase in the number of blockchain wallet users over the past 3 years. This trend has only grown since the onset of COVID-19, demonstrating real-use cases for cryptocurrency in everyday life.

Wirex's unique and flexible business model allowed it to adapt to this demand and flourish, breaking records in a period of considerable uncertainty for many businesses. The business experienced a 100% increase in the volume of cryptocurrency transactions on the platform in March compared to February, as well as the highest volume of transactions in a single day in the APAC region. As the company's outstanding performance continues, they've decided that now is the time to offer investors a chance to be part of a company shaking up an advancing industry.

The company has already proven its incredible achievements with a series of world firsts, with many predicting a rapid sell-out as demand surges for this revolutionary product. In July 2020, Mastercard named Wirex as their first crypto-native principal member. Prior to this, Wirex was the first company to launch a contactless debit card enabling customers to spend cryptocurrency in-store, as well as the first cryptocurrency rewards scheme, Cryptoback™. In 2019, Wirex launched their first native token, WXT, as an Initial Exchange Offering, which sold out in a matter of hours.

Recognised for its outstanding accomplishments in fintech, payments and cryptocurrency sectors, Wirex won the acclaimed Innovate Finance Pitch 360 challenge for 2020. They are one of the few crypto-friendly companies that is a UK regulated e-money institution, and with cryptocurrency becoming more widely accepted amongst regulators, it is projected that the company will grow exponentially in the coming years. With a company valuation of £125 million, Wirex announced that it turned profitable in 2019 - rare for a fintech business so young. Having recently reached the milestone of 3.1 million customers across 130 countries, they predict achieving an incredible 10 million customers by the end of 2021.

Plans are already underway to launch a number of pioneering product and service updates since the announcement of a revolutionary product overhaul. Following partnerships with financial services giant Mastercard and payments solution company LHV, this includes the gradual rollout of next-generation features in the coming months, including additional currencies, free international ATM withdrawals, sky-high limits and next-to-no fees, as well as an upgraded rewards program, setting Wirex apart from its competitors. Striving for global expansion, Wirex is actively seeking licences in new territories with a highly anticipated launch in both the US and Japan in the coming months.

CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, Pavel Matveev, explains how this decision to crowdfund comes at a crucial period in Wirex's development. "Wirex has been making huge strides in changing the financial landscape, by making it easier for everyone to access cryptocurrency and spend it in the everyday. By offering a platform that bridges the traditional and digital economy, we are helping to encourage the mass adoption of cryptocurrency for future generations."

Matveev goes on to explain that "We have a lot of exciting projects and announcements already underway at Wirex as we endeavour to provide a cheaper, faster and safer platform, and crowdfunding will only fast-track our ambitious plans. We're proudly a hedgehog fintech - our journey to becoming a tech unicorn is built on managing and monetising growth sensibly. Millions of 'Wirexers' have supported our growth - this funding round is deliberately aimed at giving them an opportunity to own a share of the brand as we go to the next phase of our growth and scale-up."

Luke Lang, co-founder of Crowdcube, complemented this by stating: "Over the years fintech has proven to be our most popular sector for investment so I am excited to see Wirex, who is on a mission to take cryptocurrency into the mainstream, raise with Crowdcube. It's great that their loyal customer-base and fans will have the opportunity to buy a stake in this innovative company."

Want to hear more about Wirex and our crowdfund? Here's what you need to know , from the Wirex team!

Pre-registration for the exclusive private sale of the crowdfunding is now live on the Wirex website , with the private sale opening on the 28th September.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Mateev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback™ rewards.

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

| wirexapp.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275675/Wirex_Crowdfunding.jpg

Related Links

wirexapp.com



SOURCE Wirex