LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the following Directors for the AGM taking place on 12 May 2021:

Peter Boggs

Gunnel Duveblad

Erik Forsberg

Carl-Magnus Månsson.

As new members, the Nomination Committee proposes the AGM to elect

Evert Carlsson

Fredrik Peyron

Heidi Skogster .

As previously communicated, Anders Ström, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kindred Group plc, on 2 December 2020, informed the Nomination Committee of Kindred that he would not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2021 of the Kindred Group.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Evert Carlsson is elected as new Chairman.

The AGM will take place on Wednesday 12 May 2021 in Stockholm and the Notice will be published not later than 14 April 2021. The Nomination Committee's Motivated Opinion is attached.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Cecilia Marlow, Chair of the Nomination Committee, phone +46 73 094 51 45

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-s-nomination-committee-proposals-for-the-forthcoming-agm,c3315917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3315917/1394102.pdf Motivated opinion AGM 2021 https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3315917/a30abf186bde6ea0.pdf Press Release NomComm ENG

SOURCE Kindred Group