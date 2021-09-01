Kindred continues Midwest expansion into Iowa

VALETTA, Malta, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues its expansion in the US by taking on its fifth state, Iowa. This marks Kindred's second launch as part of the multi-state partnership with Caesars, signed in 2020. The signed agreement is with Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred), through its flagship brand Unibet, is establishing its position in the Midwest by launching mobile sportsbook in Iowa. The agreement spans over ten years, with an option of extending for two additional five-year periods. Unibet's launch in Iowa is aligned with the start of the football season, the most exciting time of the year for bettors and football fans alike. This will put Unibet in a great position to capture the expected surge in demand triggered by the start of both pro and college football seasons.

"We are truly excited to expand our Midwest footprint via the multistate agreement with Caesars Interactive Entertainment and bring a top sports betting offering to the Iowa customers," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US. "The Iowans' passion for football is unparalleled and we are confident we can bring an exciting product just in time for the start of the Football season". "From Iowa's biggest rivalries between the two home college teams, Cyclones and Hawkeyes, to the anticipation of its bordering state, Kansas City's journey to the Super Bowl - we are expecting an increasing interest from returning customers as well as newly acquired customers", concludes Stan.

The Iowa Sportsbook app will be available for customers both in Apple Store and Google Play Store. Iowa is Kindred's fifth state after successful launches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Virginia. The next important launch will be Arizona which is expected to go live soon as Unibet's sixth state in the US. The Group has conditional market access in California, Illinois, Ohio and three additional states.

Kindred will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model.

