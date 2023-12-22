Keeping pace with the development of the cultural and tourism industry, the Jinhua Cultural and Tourism Promotion Center in Africa has been established.

News provided by

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

22 Dec, 2023, 13:26 GMT

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, the Jinhua African Culture and Tourism Promotion Center was officially established in Cape Town, South Africa. Representatives from various sectors, including the South African government, academia, and the tourism industry, came together to unveil the center. This marks the conclusion of the 2023 "Heart-to-Heart, Cultural Exchange, Win-Win Cooperation" China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month series of events, jointly organized by the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang Province, and the People's Government of Jinhua City, with the co-sponsorship of the Cultural, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau of Jinhua City and the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute.

Continue Reading
Jinhua_Cultural_and_Tourism_Promotion_Center_in_Africa
Jinhua_Cultural_and_Tourism_Promotion_Center_in_Africa

Representatives from the Western Cape Tourism Bureau, Zara Theoman, Marria Abrabs, Director of Development and Training at a South African university, Lin Jie, Business Development Manager at WTA Travel Agency, and Collin Thaver, CEO of South Africa 360, among others, attended the event. They unveiled and delivered speeches for the establishment of the Jinhua Cultural and Tourism Promotion Center in Africa. The center's establishment will provide a stable and unified platform for communication in the Sino-African cultural and tourism industry, fostering in-depth cooperation in areas such as cultural promotion and tourism collaboration.

In the future, the center will effectively strengthen cultural exchanges between Zhejiang and Africa, further supporting the local promotion of Jinhua's cultural tourism. Local cooperation with Africa is a crucial component of China-Africa relations, and in recent years, with the care and support of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Government, Jinhua has attached great importance to expanding relations with Africa. Rooted in complementary advantages and focusing on connectivity, it actively promotes comprehensive cooperation with Africa in tourism, culture, education, economy, trade, technology, and training, aiming to establish a key hub for China-Africa cooperation and exchanges at both the provincial and national levels. In the next step, taking the successful event as an opportunity, Jinhua will deepen exchanges in various aspects such as platform construction, technological support, and talent development. It will accelerate the implementation of the Zhejiang-Africa cooperation plan, continuing to write a new chapter in China-Africa cooperation, contributing to the construction of a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306991/Jinhua_Cultural_and_Tourism_Promotion_Center_in_Africa.jpg  

Also from this source

Forging Paths for Cultural and Tourism Exchange: The 2023 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Paves Way for a Collaborative Future

Forging Paths for Cultural and Tourism Exchange: The 2023 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Paves Way for a Collaborative Future

The 2023 China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Cooperation Forum was held on November 8 in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. Themed "Strengthening China-Africa...
Promotion Activities of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month in Tanzania Achieved Full Success

Promotion Activities of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month in Tanzania Achieved Full Success

On 25 September, the promotion activities of the third station of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month entitled "Closer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Art

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics