"Brilliant Friendship with United Hearts": China and Zambia Forge Deeper Ties at 2024 Cultural Exchange Event

The event not only celebrates cultural synergies but also sets the stage for the upcoming China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Conference

LUSAKA, Zambia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brilliant Friendship with United Hearts" event, a hallmark of Sino-African cultural collaboration, took place on November 1, 2024 in the Zambian capital of Lusaka. The event was co-hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Jinhua Municipal People's Government, and organized by Jinhua Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the Africa Research Institute of Zhejiang Normal University, and the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute.

The gathering saw the participation of Hu Jinquan, Deputy Chairman of the Jinhua CPPCC, Zhang Jianshun, Chairman of the Pujiang County CPPCC, Cheng Jianjin, Director of the Cultural and Historical Data Committee of Jinhua CPPCC and Ning Weimao, Deputy Director of Jinhua Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. The event also welcomed top Zambian officials, among them, the Ministry of Tourism's Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga and Director of Tourism Andrew Chilufya, alongside Adrian Ngoma, Vice Chairman of the Zambian National Visual Arts Council. They were joined by over 100 influential figures from diverse fields across Zambian society.

Deputy Chairman Hu delivered a speech expressing confidence in the event's potential to enhance cultural cooperation between Jinhua and Zambia, facilitating ongoing Sino-African exchanges. Permanent Secretary Muhanga echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the anticipated mutual benefits for the two regions' tourism sectors.

During the event, representatives from travel agencies in both Jinhua and Zambia unveiled the inaugural Jinhua-Zambia Tourism Season, each presenting three unique travel itineraries designed to highlight the distinct attractions and experiences available in their respective regions. Deputy Director Ning Weimao and Vice Chairman Adrian Ngoma signed a cooperation memorandum and unveiled the Jinhua-Zambia Artist Exchange and Cooperation Program. Director Cheng Jianjin presented a plaque commemorating the establishment of the Jinhua Culture and Tourism - Africa (Zambia) Promotion Center. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the Jinhua cultural gala, attendees were treated to an immersive exploration of Jinhua's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The event served as a bridge for cultural and tourism exchanges between Jinhua and Zambia, setting the stage for the 2024 China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Cooperation and Exchange Conference.

