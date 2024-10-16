Ancient Chinese Paintings Gifted to University of Lisbon in Cultural Exchange Event

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The book donation ceremony for A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings paired with an exclusive Celadon Ou music concert was recently held at the Teatro da Rectoria of the University of Lisbon. The events were jointly organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, Zhejiang University, the Faculty of Letters of the University of Lisbon, and Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

Zhao Cheng, Member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial CPC Committee and Director-General of the province's Publicity Department, described A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings as a national cultural treasure. He added that he looks forward to the event bolstering cooperation between Chinese and Portuguese universities and facilitating cultural and tourism exchanges.

China's Ambassador to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, highlighted the long history of friendly exchanges between China and Portugal. He noted that the event underscores cultural connections between the two countries and opens up new avenues for academic collaboration.

Paulo Alberto, Vice President of the University of Lisbon, commended the event and expressed his commitment to deepening future cooperation with Zhejiang universities. He emphasized the importance of such collaborations for enriching education, culture, and mutual understanding among peoples.

Compiled by Zhejiang University and Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings includes 12,405 ancient Chinese paintings, making it the most extensive compilation of its kind. Huang Xianhai, Vice President of Zhejiang University, donated a complete set to the University of Lisbon, where the Literary Museum Library has established a dedicated Chinese Book Area for display.

Following the book donation, guests enjoyed an exclusive Celadon Ou music concert. The Zhejiang Cixi Celadon Ou Art Troupe performed elegant Yue celadon melodies from the Tang and Song dynasties, showcasing Zhejiang's rich historical heritage.