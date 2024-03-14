Join Us at GISEC 2024: Protelion's Cybersecurity Solutions Take the aSpotlight!

BERLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion, a leading cybersecurity provider that offers solutions in manufacturing, energy, critical infrastructure, enterprises, and government, is set to participate in GISEC Global 2024 from March 23 to 25 in Dubai. Our primary focus will be on unveiling Protelion's cutting-edge Secure Communications Solution.

Expanding our presence in the Middle East and Europe, Protelion brings comprehensive solutions in network security, secure communication, and industrial/IoT security. Built on a zero-trust model with robust encryption and high performance, our unique approach ensures end-to-end encryption, providing a formidable defense against insider threats. Using pre-shared symmetric keys without handshakes or certificates, our innovative critical management method guarantees reliable connectivity and protection from Man-in-the-Middle attacks.

GISEC Global is a gathering for the global cybersecurity community, attracting top cybersecurity enterprises, CISOs, government officials, and experts. It plays a crucial role in driving cybersecurity transformations on a worldwide scale. Throughout GISEC, Protelion will showcase its Secure Communications Solution, featuring the strongest available encryption for secure VoIP, Chat, Group Chat, and Text - all GDPR compliant. Our user-friendly multi-platform app seamlessly operates across smartphones, tablets, or desktops, boosting convenience and productivity.

"We're excited to announce our continued expansion in the MENA region and delighted to return to GISEC. Having participated before, we view GISEC as a valuable opportunity to connect with potential customers and partners and to discuss how our solutions can address their most pressing cyber challenges," said Josef Waclaw, CEO of Protelion GmbH based in Berlin.

Join us at GISEC, Stand SP60, Hall 3.

About Protelion:

Protelion is a global security company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Our primary goal is to design, develop, integrate, and maintain cutting-edge cyber protection solutions for government, defense, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure organizations on the global market.

We strive to provide our customers with reliable solutions that meet their current and future cybersecurity needs.

In today's world, where adaptability and security are critical, our products redefine the way you safeguard your digital ecosystem. At Protelion, our team of international experts is committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services made to suit their requirements.

