BERLIN, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful participation last year, Protelion is thrilled to announce our return to Black Hat MEA 2024 — one of the most prestigious cybersecurity events of the year. The conference and exhibition will be held from November 26-28 in Riyadh, KSA, with the record of bringing together over 40,000 cybersecurity professionals, 450+ exhibitors, and industry-leading speakers from across 120 countries.

Protelion Returns to Black Hat MEA with a Spotlight on Secure Communication

As one of the leading companies in cybersecurity, Protelion will once again showcase its cutting-edge technology during this three-day event, this time focusing on Secure Communication solution tailored to meet the evolving security needs of organizations worldwide.

At our booth, visitors will have the chance to engage with our experts and explore Protelion Secure Communication solution. This includes our Enterprise Messenger with point-to-point encryption for private business communication, and the Armored Mobile, a fortified smartphone running on Protelion's Android-based ArmoredOS, offering advanced encryption and VPN for secure mobile communication. These products are crafted to tackle today's most pressing cybersecurity challenges, ensuring comprehensive protection across different communication channels.

"Protelion offers highly secure, customizable solutions for organizations ranging from medium-sized enterprises to large-scale government bodies. Our technologies are designed for seamless integration into existing networks, providing a robust layer of security. We're eager to present our latest offerings, including the Protelion Messenger and Armored Mobile, to the attendees of Black Hat MEA," says Josef Waclaw, CEO of Protelion GmbH.

Don't miss the chance to experience our advanced Secure Communication products and visit our stand: H2, F31 at Black Hat MEA 2024.

About Protelion:

Protelion is a global cybersecurity leader headquartered in Berlin, Germany. We design, develop, and integrate cutting-edge cyber protection solutions for government, defense, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. Our mission is to provide reliable, future-ready solutions that meet the evolving cybersecurity needs of our clients. With a global presence supported by an international team and a network of distribution partners across EMEA, the USA, and Latin America, Protelion is committed to safeguarding critical systems with world-class expertise and innovation.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/protelionllc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@protelion

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProtelionGmbH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/protelion_Gmbh

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538506/Protelion_Black_Hat_MEA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007824/Protelion__Logo.jpg