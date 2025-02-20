Introducing Protelion: Your Trusted Cybersecurity Partner

BERLIN, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion, a global cybersecurity company based in Berlin, Germany is focused on delivering advanced protection for government, critical infrastructures, law enforcement, and other multiple industries as well as private companies worldwide. Committed to innovation, Protelion develops cybersecurity solutions that adapt to today's needs and future challenges. With an international team of experts, the company provides high-quality, user-friendly, and easily deployable products and services to secure the digital landscape.

Protelion

Our Mission: We're on a clear mission—to empower government organizations against cyber threats with secure, robust, and cost-effective solutions. We believe in progress through knowledge and lasting partnerships built on trust.

Our Approach: As your trusted cybersecurity partner, we offer a variety of reliable and secure products designed to meet all your needs. Our solutions, backed by proven technology, have been deployed globally, ensuring higher reliability and security in everyday operations.

Our Uniqueness: Your data security is our top priority. Protelion products feature highly secure encryption, meeting international standards. We also give you the choice of custom-specific algorithms for a personalized security approach.

Solutions

When it comes to our different products, Protelion comes with a variety of choices. We provide innovative security solutions designed to protect government agencies and private infrastructures from cyber threat: We provide the following solutions:

VPN Data Protection which ensures secure data transfer.

Encrypted mobile communication that safeguards voice, calls, and messages, offering secure VoIP, chat, group-chat, text, and video features, along with data protection through a hardened phone.

Thread Detection and Response (TDR) which monitors and analyzes security threats in real-time.

Endpoint Protection, which is a comprehensive solution, designed to protect endpoints from various threats.

You can explore our products at Protelion webpage or reach out to us if you want to discuss how Protelion can enhance your organization's cybersecurity.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623321/Introducing_Protelion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007824/Protelion__Logo.jpg