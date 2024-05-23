ION LookOut wins "Best Solution for Records Retention" at RegTech Insight Awards Europe for second consecutive year

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that ION LookOut has been named "Best Solution for Records Retention" by RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024.

The RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes established providers and innovative newcomers who provide RegTech solutions that help firms respond effectively to evolving and ever-more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

LookOut, developed by ION-owned LIST, is a multi-asset solution for record-keeping to which users can add market surveillance, regulatory reporting, and business analytics. The solution's rich functionality – trusted by buy-side and sell-side firms and trading venues for data collection, storage, retrieval, and analysis – made it the top choice for this award.

LookOut is a reliable and flexible buy- and sell-side solution, providing seamless integration with client data systems, a standardized data model for diverse data types, and effective data validation and transformation. The solution offers accurate information reporting and abusive behavior detection. It also provides extensive coverage across markets and asset classes, real-time data monitoring, and a comprehensive workflow management system. LookOut navigates all major regulatory landscapes, and complies with the retention and reporting obligations of MiFID2/MiFIR, EMIR, DFA, REMIT, SFTR, MMSR, and HKMA.

Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST, said, "We are honored that LookOut is recognized as the Best Solution for Records Retention in Europe. This win reflects ION's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to meet our customers' dynamic needs. Our solution can process large amounts of data and offers a workflow management system with built-in connectivity for reporting entities and National Competent Authorities."

LookOut also won the "Best Solution for Records Retention" at RegTech Insight Awards APAC and the "Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution" at the A-Team Innovation Awards this year. In addition, LookOut was among the ION products named in the FinCrimeTech50 list for 2024.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.list-group.com/.

About RegTech Insight Awards Europe

The RegTech Insight Awards Europe recognize both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. For more information, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/regtech-awards/

