Mergermarket unveils 2024 European M&A Awards winners

28 Nov, 2024, 11:00 GMT
LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, hosted the 2024 European M&A Awards on 27 November in London, celebrating excellence in the mergers and acquisitions landscape. This year's event featured 147 firms shortlisted across 49 categories, showcasing the region's exceptional talent.
The awards recognize standout advisory achievements on complex deals — with entries evaluated using Mergermarket's industry-leading data to highlight excellence across the investment arena. With only one winner per category and categories spanning multiple deal sizes — from small-cap to large-cap private equity — these awards set industry benchmarks that inspire confidence in the sector.
The event was attended by 250 senior leaders representing firms across finance, law, and advisory services. This year's awards highlight Europe's resilient M&A market and celebrate landmark transactions, providing insight into how leading firms are adapting to economic challenges.
John West, Head of Europe, Mergermarket, said, "The awards showcase the true grit of the European M&A community in driving growth amid the shifting sands of the financing and regulatory environment. European M&A year-to-date stands at EUR 665 billion, up 21% since 2023. Key drivers have been the UK, where total deal values are up 72%, and private equity buyouts and exits rose 30%. With big money on the table for landmark deals such as FiberCop, Adevinta, Darktrace, Royal Mail owner IDS, and many more, it's clear the European M&A investment banking, advisory, legal, and private equity industries have been on the front foot to deliver for clients and investors."
The winners are:
|
Legal adviser: Financial adviser:
|
European M&A
|
Freshfields
|
European M&A
|
Goldman Sachs
|
European Mid-Market M&A
|
Latham & Watkins
|
European Mid-Market M&A
|
Rothschild & Co
|
European Private Equity
|
Kirkland & Ellis
|
European Private Equity
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Austria
|
Schoenherr
|
Austria
|
Deloitte
|
Baltics
|
Ellex
|
Baltics
|
Superia
|
Benelux
|
Linklaters
|
Benelux
|
Morgan Stanley
|
CEE
|
CMS
|
CEE
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Denmark
|
Gorrissen Federspiel
|
Denmark
|
Citi
|
Finland
|
Krogerus
|
Finland
|
Carnegie
|
France
|
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
|
France
|
BNP Paribas
|
Germany
|
CMS
|
Germany
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Ireland
|
Arthur Cox
|
Ireland
|
Rothschild & Co
|
Israel
|
Goldfarb Gross Seligman
|
Israel
|
Bank of America
|
Italy
|
Gianni & Origoni
|
Italy
|
Mediobanca
|
MENA
|
Freshfields
|
MENA
|
Rothschild & Co
|
Norway
|
Wiersholm
|
Norway
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
Iberia
|
Garrigues
|
Iberia
|
Deloitte
|
Sweden
|
Vinge
|
Sweden
|
Carnegie
|
Switzerland
|
Baer & Karrer
|
Switzerland
|
UBS
|
Turkey
|
Ozmen Yalcin
|
Turkey
|
UNLU & Co
|
United Kingdom
|
Latham & Watkins
|
United Kingdom
|
JP Morgan
|
Accountancy
|
Due Diligence Firm
|
EY
|
Tax Advisory Firm
|
EY
|
Private Equity
|
European Large-Cap (entry value range $500 million+)
|
Permira
|
European Upper Mid-Market (entry value range $250-500 million)
|
Ardian
|
European Lower Mid-Market (entry value range $50-250 million)
|
Eurazeo
|
European Small-Cap (entry value range $0-50 million)
|
BGF
|
Deal of the year
|
Adevinta (Blackstone and Permira)
