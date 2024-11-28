Mergermarket unveils 2024 European M&A Awards winners

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, hosted the 2024 European M&A Awards on 27 November in London, celebrating excellence in the mergers and acquisitions landscape. This year's event featured 147 firms shortlisted across 49 categories, showcasing the region's exceptional talent.

The awards recognize standout advisory achievements on complex deals — with entries evaluated using Mergermarket's industry-leading data to highlight excellence across the investment arena. With only one winner per category and categories spanning multiple deal sizes — from small-cap to large-cap private equity — these awards set industry benchmarks that inspire confidence in the sector.

The event was attended by 250 senior leaders representing firms across finance, law, and advisory services. This year's awards highlight Europe's resilient M&A market and celebrate landmark transactions, providing insight into how leading firms are adapting to economic challenges.

John West, Head of Europe, Mergermarket, said, "The awards showcase the true grit of the European M&A community in driving growth amid the shifting sands of the financing and regulatory environment. European M&A year-to-date stands at EUR 665 billion, up 21% since 2023. Key drivers have been the UK, where total deal values are up 72%, and private equity buyouts and exits rose 30%. With big money on the table for landmark deals such as FiberCop, Adevinta, Darktrace, Royal Mail owner IDS, and many more, it's clear the European M&A investment banking, advisory, legal, and private equity industries have been on the front foot to deliver for clients and investors."

The winners are:

Legal adviser: Financial adviser: European M&A Freshfields European M&A Goldman Sachs European Mid-Market M&A Latham & Watkins European Mid-Market M&A Rothschild & Co European Private Equity Kirkland & Ellis European Private Equity Goldman Sachs Austria Schoenherr Austria Deloitte Baltics Ellex Baltics Superia Benelux Linklaters Benelux Morgan Stanley CEE CMS CEE Goldman Sachs Denmark Gorrissen Federspiel Denmark Citi Finland Krogerus Finland Carnegie France Weil, Gotshal & Manges France BNP Paribas Germany CMS Germany Morgan Stanley Ireland Arthur Cox Ireland Rothschild & Co Israel Goldfarb Gross Seligman Israel Bank of America Italy Gianni & Origoni Italy Mediobanca MENA Freshfields MENA Rothschild & Co Norway Wiersholm Norway ABG Sundal Collier Iberia Garrigues Iberia Deloitte Sweden Vinge Sweden Carnegie Switzerland Baer & Karrer Switzerland UBS Turkey Ozmen Yalcin Turkey UNLU & Co United Kingdom Latham & Watkins United Kingdom JP Morgan

Accountancy Due Diligence Firm EY Tax Advisory Firm EY

Private Equity European Large-Cap (entry value range $500 million+) Permira European Upper Mid-Market (entry value range $250-500 million) Ardian European Lower Mid-Market (entry value range $50-250 million) Eurazeo European Small-Cap (entry value range $0-50 million) BGF

Deal of the year Adevinta (Blackstone and Permira)

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/

About Mergermarket

Mergermarket is the premier global proprietary M&A intelligence, data, and predictive analytics provider. With access to coverage of 1.4 million companies, almost 3,000 sponsors, and powered by 300 journalists and analysts globally, we bring transformative M&A insight and a competitive edge to capital markets professionals, shaping the future of M&A. For more information, visit https://info.mergermarket.com/

