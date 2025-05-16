Creditflux announces 2025 CLO Manager Awards winners

The Creditflux awards are the only credit fund and CLO industry awards solely determined by data and metrics, showcasing the market's best performers

LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditflux, a Debtwire service and part of ION Analytics, and the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally, hosted its 17th annual CLO Manager Awards at the Nobu Hotel in London on 15 May 2025. The global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) community came together to recognize the best-performing CLOs, managers, and funds across the USD 1.4tn global CLO market.

This year, over 90 CLO managers and CLO fund managers submitted performance data for the awards. The category winners were announced live during the Creditflux Manager Awards Dinner, attended by 350 guests.

The awards ceremony took place on the second day of the Creditflux CLO Symposium, a two-day event that connected CLO investors with leading arrangers, managers, and advisors in global structured finance. The Symposium offered valuable insights into how the spike in volatility and uncertainty is impacting the US and European CLO markets, highlighting key opportunities in both primary and secondary markets.

"The CLO market has proved to be resilient in the face of recent volatility, following what was a standout 2024 that set new records for issuance volumes and spread levels, all the while managing the challenges of low loan supply and the rise of LMEs," said Lisa Lee, Managing Editor of Creditflux. "We are delighted to celebrate the best performers in the industry, presenting awards to the top managers who triumphed last year."

More details on the methodology for the awards can be found here. The winners are:

2025 CLO Manager Awards winners Award Categories CLO/Fund Manager Best new US CLO AGL Core CLO 31 AGL Credit Management Best new European CLO Sound Point Euro CLO 11 Sound Point Capital Management Best US CLO Regatta XIX Funding Napier Park Global Capital Best European CLO Sculptor European CLO IX Sculptor Capital Management Best redeemed US CLO Madison Park Funding XIII UBS Asset Management Best redeemed European

CLO ALME Loan Funding III Apollo Global Management

(Redding Ridge) Best new middle-market

CLO Cerberus Loan Funding XXXIX Cerberus Business Finance Best middle-market CLO Golub Capital Partners CLO 46(M) Golub Capital Best private closed-end CLO

fund GoldenTree Loan Management

I LP GoldenTree Asset Management



Best public closed-end CLO

fund Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Oxford Funds, LLC Best CLO fund (<$150m

AUM) Lupus Alpha CLO Opportunity

Notes I Lupus Alpha Asset Management Best CLO fund (>$150m

AUM) Alcentra Structured Credit

Opportunities Fund II Alcentra Best US boutique CLO

manager

Muzinich Best European boutique CLO

manager

Fidelity International Best MM CLO manager

Golub Capital Best US CLO manager

GoldenTree Asset Management Best European CLO manager

Sound Point Capital Management Creditflux manager of the

year

GoldenTree Asset Management

