Into the Wild: WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2025 Kicks Up Dust with Hankook Tire

The 2025 WRC Season Round 3 heads deep into the Kenyan terrain from March 20 to 23 covering diverse terrain across Nairobi and Nakuru counties, including Naivasha and its surrounding areas

Hankook Tire brings unshakable durability and traction to the untamed safari landscape

The Safari Rally Kenya is set to reshape championship dynamics as contenders brace for intense competition

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) announced that Round 3 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the iconic WRC Safari Rally Kenya, will take place from March 20 to 23 (local time), primarily based in Naivasha and covering extensive areas across Nakuru County, Kenya. As the official tire supplier for the WRC — one of the most prestigious motorsport competitions sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) — Hankook Tire will support the world's top rally teams as they take on one of the most demanding events on the WRC calendar.

[Photo 1] Hankook Tire sponsored 2025 WRC Safari Rally Kenya.jpg

Set against Naivasha's vast and untamed terrain, Safari Rally Kenya is renowned for pushing both drivers and rally machines to their limits. From grueling rocky trails and deep dust beds to scorching heat, sudden rainstorms, and the ever-unpredictable presence of wildlife, the rally — spanning a competitive course of approximately 385 kilometers with 21 demanding stages — remains a true test of endurance, control, and performance.

Hankook Tire will equip teams at the Safari Rally Kenya with its advanced extreme-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213. Specifically designed for maximum impact absorption on unpaved surfaces, the Dynapro R213 offers exceptional durability and traction under extreme rally conditions. Its reinforced construction resists cuts and punctures, while optimized grip and precise handling response provide drivers with greater confidence across unpredictable terrain. To support the extreme conditions of the rally, the Dynapro R213 is available in two compound options: soft and hard, ensuring optimal performance across varying surfaces and temperatures.

Since 2023, Hankook Tire has worked closely with the FIA and participating manufacturers, conducting over 2,000 km of real-world testing to develop and certify its high-performance rally tires. This intensive development process ensures that drivers can rely on Hankook's advanced tire technology to deliver optimal performance in the demanding conditions of Safari Rally Kenya.

As the championship standings currently stand, Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin of the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team lead with 61 points, following their recent victory at Rally Sweden.

Hankook Tire will showcase its global premium brand, "Hankook," throughout the 2025 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, with strong visibility across key locations, including service parks, special stages, rally cars, and promotional zones. The company also plans to actively connect with motorsport fans worldwide via its official motorsport website and social media channels.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire supplies racing tires for approximately 70 global motorsports events, including the WRC, and sponsors numerous participating teams. Leveraging extensive data obtained from these races, Hankook Tire continuously enhances its tire technology, applying key insights to the development of both high-performance racing tires and consumer tires, ensuring industry-leading quality and performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643785/Photo_1__Hankook_Tire_sponsored_2025_WRC_Safari_Rally_Kenya.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg