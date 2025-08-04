Hankook Tire Delivers Peak Performance at WRC Secto Rally Finland

Consistent tire performance proved decisive in Rally Finland where razor-sharp precision under extreme conditions determined the final outcome

Dynapro R213 delivered unwavering grip and stability through demanding gravel stages packed with flat-out straights and repeated jumps

The FIA World Rally Championship next heads to Paraguay for its highly anticipated debut from August 28 to 31

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 9 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), Secto Rally Finland, came to an exciting close on August 3 after four days of high-speed action on the legendary gravel roads surrounding Jyväskylä. As the official and exclusive tire supplier to the championship, Hankook Tire & Technology once again played a pivotal role in delivering precision and grip across Finland's iconic stages.

Renowned as the fastest rally on the WRC calendar, Rally Finland once again delivered a high-adrenaline spectacle of speed and skill. With highest average speeds reaching 129 km/h and stages packed with high-speed jumps and blind crests, the event demanded precise vehicle control and unwavering tire performance. Consistent grip and stability thus became a decisive factor in determining the outcome across Finland's iconic high-speed stages.

Hankook Tire supported the demands of Rally Finland with its Dynapro R213, an all-terrain rally tire engineered for speed and control. Featuring a reinforced casing structure and a finely tuned tread pattern, the tire delivered sharp steering response and reliable recovery through Finland's high-velocity rally conditions. Even under sudden load changes after big jumps, the Dynapro R213 maintained consistent performance and once again proved Hankook Tire's advanced rally tire technology on the global stage.

Following an intense head-to-head battle, Kalle Rovanperä & Jonne Halttunenof the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team emerged victorious, with teammates Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogier finishing second and third, respectively. With the season now entering its second half, Rally Finland proved to be a pivotal moment in the championship standings—intensifying the title race and offering a glimpse into each team's evolving strategy for the rounds ahead.

Notably, the rally saw new records that further heightened the excitement of the event. Rally winner Kalle Rovanperä & Jonne Halttunen set a new benchmark with an average speed of 129.95 km/h, surpassing the previous record of 126.62 km/h. In the iconic Ouninpohja stage, top speeds nearing 140 km/h were recorded, highlighting the extraordinary pace and intensity of this year's competition.

Beyond its technical role on the stages, Hankook Tire brought fans closer to the heart of the action with its "Brand World" zone in the service park. Rally fans experienced the brand's motorsport heritage firsthand, tested their skills on a rally simulator, picked up exclusive event merchandise, and captured moments in dedicated photo zones— creating lively touchpoints that strengthened the brand's connection with local motorsports fans.

Next, the WRC heads to Paraguay for the first time, with Ueno Rally del Paraguay scheduled from August 28 to 31 in Encarnación, Paraguay. The new addition to the 2025 WRC calendar features a mix of soft gravel and rugged terrain, where sudden surface changes and dust-obscured visibility will challenge crews and make tire strategy a decisive factor once again.

As the exclusive tire supplier across all WRC classes, Hankook Tire continues to demonstrate its advanced technology and premium quality at some of the championship's most demanding events worldwide. Developed in close collaboration with the FIA and leading manufacturers and validated through over 2,000 kilometers of testing in eight countries, the company's rally tires deliver consistent performance across a wide range of surfaces and conditions, cementing the brand's position at the forefront of global motorsport.

