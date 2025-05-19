Intelligent Robotics Market worth $50.33 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intelligent robotics market is anticipated to reach USD 13.99 billion in 2025 and USD 50.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing requirement for health services automation acts as a significant driver for the intelligent robotics market. Hospitals and clinics are adopting intelligent robots for surgical help, patient monitoring, and logistics to increase efficiency and accuracy. These robots help reduce human error, support overburdened medical staff, and ensure consistent care delivery. Moreover, the rising labor shortages and the demand for contactless services further reinforce this trend. As a result, intelligent robotics is becoming integral to modern, data-driven healthcare ecosystems.

Intelligent Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 13.99 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 50.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% Market Size Available for 2024–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Robot Type, Mobility, Application, Automation and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing adoption of wireless networks across industrial sectors Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of wireless networks across industrial sectors Key Market Drivers Government efforts to boost industrial automation



By application, the personal & domestic assistance segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2030.

The growing consumer interest in home automation solutions such as cleaning, security, and elderly care drives the expansion of the intelligent robotics market for personal & domestic assistance. The use of AI and voice recognition has improved the functionality and usability of home robots, making them more pervasive and efficient. Aging demographics and urbanization also accelerate the demand for smart caregiving and convenience-driven technologies. With increasing affordability and growing smart home ecosystems, the adoption levels within this category are likely to grow substantially.

In terms of robot type, the collaborative robot's segment is likely to record a high CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The market for collaborative robots is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Collaborative robots and their ability to safely work alongside humans without needing safety cages make them ideal for flexible automation in diverse industries. Cobots are finding increasing acceptance across small- and medium-sized enterprises as they are affordable, easy to deploy, and space-saving. Moreover, the combination of AI and sophisticated sensors also enhances their precision, flexibility, and ability to learn. As producers seek scalable and human-collaborative automations, the demand for cobots will grow drastically across sectors, such as electronics, automotive, and logistics.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the intelligent robotics market in 2030.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the intelligent robotics industry by 2030, driven by rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, and widespread automation. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in robotics and AI to boost manufacturing efficiency and address labor shortages. The surge in e-commerce, particularly in China and India, fuels the demand for intelligent robotics in logistics and delivery. Advanced mobile robotics enhances productivity across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing. The market dominance is further supported by large-scale production, innovation, supportive government policies, the increasing number of startups, and high R&D investments.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the intelligent robotics companies include Intuitive Surgical (US), iRobot Corporation (US), ECOVACS (China), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), HANSON ROBOTICS LTD. (China), Intel Corporation (US), and FANUC CORPORATION (Japan).

