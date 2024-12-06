GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, GAC marked a significant milestone in its South African journey with an exclusive grand opening event for its flagship dealership in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The celebration brought together around 100 esteemed guests, including customers, prospects, media representatives, and key business partners.

Integrating Into South Africa, Contributing to South Africa: GAC Opens Flagship Dealership in Bryanston, South Africa

The evening featured a performance by the Nan Hua Performing Arts Group, blending traditional Chinese culture with South African artistry. The performers inspired the audience with their unique cultural fusion, underscoring GAC's commitment to community engagement and collaboration with the local culture.

Located in Bryanston, the new dealership is a state-of-the-art facility designed to deliver a premium automotive experience. Managed by Salvador Caetano South Africa, the authorized distributor of GAC in the country, the dealership offers a comprehensive range of GAC oversea RHD vehicles, including the popular EMKOO and EMZOOM models.

The EMKOO and EMZOOM models enhance the dealership's offerings by highlighting GAC's vehicle quality execution. The EMKOO's cutting-edge design and advanced technology make it a strong contender in the subcompact SUV market, while the EMZOOM's stylish appeal and efficiency cater to the needs of young, modern drivers. Both models reflect GAC's dedication to delivering vehicles that combine global innovation with local relevance.

The facility also houses an after-sales service center, providing routine maintenance, repairs, and access to genuine GAC parts. Customers can look forward to personalized test drives and interactive demonstrations, guided by a highly trained team.

Chris Van Der Merwe, Dealer Principal of the Bryanston dealership, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are confident this facility will redefine the automotive buying experience in South Africa."

GAC South Africa continues to lead innovation in the industry, offering a Lifetime Warranty on all vehicles, with no limitations on mileage or years—an unprecedented move that sets a new standard in customer assurance.

"Integrating into South Africa, contributing to South Africa". The Bryanston dealership is a pivotal step in GAC's strategy to expand its footprint in South Africa and across Africa. By combining global automotive excellence with locally tailored solutions, the brand aims to build lasting relationships with the local market and its customers to deliver a superior ownership experience. GAC's new Bryanston dealership symbolizes its dedication to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a key player in South Africa's automotive market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575212/image.jpg