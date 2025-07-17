GAC Partners with Jameel Motors to Enter the UK Market, Marking Another Key Step in Its European Development

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, GAC officially signed a joint venture agreement with Jameel Motors, one of the world's leading dealership groups in London, UK. Under the agreement, Jameel Motors will serve as GAC's distributor in the UK, responsible for the sales of its new energy vehicles. According to the plan, GAC's two global strategic models, the AION V and AION UT, will be the first to enter the UK market, with official launch deliveries set for the first quarter of 2026.

Agreement Signing Between GAC and Jameel Motors

As GAC's global strategic models, the smart SUV, the AION V, and the premium hatchback, the AION UT, developed in strict accordance with international standards, both models feature GAC's latest intelligent electric technologies and advanced manufacturing. Their high safety, superior quality, and premium features are designed to meet the UK market's demand for high-end electric vehicles.

Senior executives from GAC INTERNATIONAL and Jameel Motors were present at the signing ceremony to jointly witness this pivotal occasion. During the event, GAC INTERNATIONAL President Wei Haigang stated that this strategic collaboration with Jameel Motors enables GAC to introduce its latest new energy vehicles to the UK market, facilitating the nation's transition toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

This partnership with Jameel Motors signifies GAC's formal entry into the UK market. As one of Europe's most crucial automotive markets, the UK has shown remarkable growth in demand for electric vehicles. As demand for electric vehicles continues to intensify in the UK market, GAC will gradually roll out its model portfolio, consistently offering diverse premium green mobility options to customers of the United Kingdom.

In April this year, GAC signed an agency agreement with Jameel Motors to introduce its new energy products to the Polish market. This renewed collaboration marks a pivotal step for GAC's "Europe Market Plan" under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy. Through long-term, in-depth cooperation with Jameel Motors, GAC has laid a robust foundation for advancing global reach with a full-chain ecosystem. Moving forward, guided by the principle of "In Europe, For Europe", GAC will steadfastly execute its "Europe Market Plan" to become a reliable mobility partner for European consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733182/1.jpg