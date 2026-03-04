GAC's Global Strategy Gains Traction with Key Market Launches and Robust Sales Growth

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2026, GAC INTERNATIONAL sustained its growth momentum in overseas markets, with monthly sales reaching 11,125 vehicles, a substantial year-on-year increase of 114%. For the January–February period, cumulative sales totaled 25,126 units, up 86% compared to the same period last year. This performance reflects GAC's robust expansion in global markets, underpinned by the deep implementation of the "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem" strategy under the "One GAC" framework.

With a multi-regional presence, GAC has made frequent and noteworthy moves across various markets. In South America, the GAC AION UT was recently launched in Uruguay. The unveiling event took place at the home stadium of the LSM team, the league champions, and featured legendary striker Luis Suárez, cleverly integrating Chinese EV brands with South American football culture and successfully embedding itself into the local mobility ecosystem, marking a high-profile brand debut.

In the Asia-Pacific, GAC is accelerating its strategic expansion in key markets. On February 27, a dealer conference themed "BUILDING SUCCESS TOGETHER AS ONE GAC" was successfully held in Manila, signaling the official start of the "ONE GAC 2.0" global strategy's localization journey after GAC Philippines transitioned to a self-operated model.

In North Africa, GAC made a strong appearance at Automorrow 2026-Egypt International Motor Show with multiple flagship models including the EMZOOM, EMPOW, and GS4 MAX. The exhibition attracted high-level engagement from political and business figures, including Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, with sustained high attention at the booth.

From the football pitches of South America to the strategic transformation in Southeast Asia and the innovative showcases in North Africa, GAC is steadily enhancing its international brand influence through a systematic and diversified global strategy.

