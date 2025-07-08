GAC Expands Middle East Presence with New Showrooms, Redefining Regional Mobility Experiences

AMMAN, Jordan and ERBIL, Iraq, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This past June, GAC has strengthened its Middle East footprint with three new showrooms opening in Jordan, Iraq, and Bahrain. These openings enhance GAC's regional sales and service network while broadening its market presence. Simultaneously, GAC's new energy brand AION debuted in Bahrain, and the high-performance sports sedan EMPOW 2.0T launched across multiple Middle Eastern markets. These developments accelerate GAC's channel and product expansion in the region, marking a new phase of high-quality growth.

In early June, brand-new flagship showrooms were successively inaugurated in Amman in Jordan and Erbil in Iraq. Each space blends brand heritage, technology, and premium services to create elevated automotive lifestyle destinations. On June 17, GAC's Bahrain modern tech-inspired showroom followed suit. Designed to new global standards, it features comprehensive upgrades in branding, layout, materials, and safety systems—delivering an end-to-end customer journey from discovery to long-term ownership. All three showrooms display GAC's full vehicle lineup, catering to diverse needs from family transport to urban commuting. Supported by expert staff, the showrooms elevate the customer experience while advancing the "One GAC 2.0" globalization strategy through localized products and services.

The newly launched EMPOW 2.0T sports sedan, with its dynamic design and responsive handling, has emerged as a standout choice across the region for young Middle Eastern drivers seeking personalized performance.

GAC's intensified regional presence signals its commitment to deeper local partnerships. Moving forward, GAC will continue enriching its Middle East offerings with expanded product lines and premium services, delivering a better mobility experiences to Middle Eastern customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726673/1.jpg