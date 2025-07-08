GAC Benghazi Sales and Service Center Officially Opened, Accelerating Expansion Across North Africa

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC's official dealer in Libya hosted a grand opening ceremony for its new showroom in Benghazi, marking a solid advancement in GAC's strategic expansion across the North African market. The event attracted distinguished guests, including senior executives from GAC official agent, ALFA MOTORS, executives and player representatives from Libya's renowned football club Al Ahly Ly SC, representatives from the Libya branch of international car rental platform SIXT, and notable figures from the sports and media sectors, all gathered to witness this milestone moment.

1

As a highlight of the opening ceremony, GAC secured two key strategic partnerships during the event: First, GAC signed a formal strategic cooperation agreement with Libya's football club Al Ahly Ly SC. Both parties will engage in deep collaboration on brand building and sports promotion. Second, GAC renewed its partnership agreement with global car rental platform SIXT, further expanding its presence in Libya's premium mobility sector. These strategic alliances mark GAC's comprehensive expansion in the Libyan market, from sports marketing to premium mobility services, accelerating the implementation of its localization strategy through diversified partnerships.

As a critical component of the "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC is steadily expanding its footprint in the African market. The official opening of the Benghazi showroom marks a significant step toward deeper localized operations and the establishment of a long-term ecosystem in Africa. By integrating sports marketing, local service networks, and channel partnerships, GAC is gradually establishing a more adaptive and deeply rooted local operational system, bringing the brand closer to users and accelerating its presence across the continent.

Looking ahead, GAC will continue to leverage its strengths in cutting-edge products, intelligent technology, and full-industry-chain ecosystem advantages to offer African consumers a premium mobility experience, injecting "GAC power" into the sustainable and mutually beneficial development of China-Africa cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726495/1.jpg