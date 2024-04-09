Immunovia successfully develops assays to measure targeted proteins for its next-generation pancreatic cancer test - moving forward towards model-development study

LUND, Sweden, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (NASDAQ: IMMNOV) (STO: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company with the mission to increase pancreatic cancer survival rates through early detection, announces today that the company has successfully developed accurate and precise assays to measure targeted proteins for its next-generation test.

As announced in November 2023, Immunovia successfully finalized a discovery study that evaluated nearly 3,000 proteins to identify 15 promising protein biomarkers for its next-generation test to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer.

As the next milestone in developing its next-generation test Immunovia, in collaboration with the company's research and development partner Proteomedix (an Onconetix company), has developed accurate and reliable assays to measure the most promising proteins identified in the discovery study to move forward to a model-development study.

The newly developed assays leverage commercial reagents and an automated, high-throughput ELISA testing platform. By moving from the proprietary IMMray platform used for Immunovia's prior test, IMMray PanCan-d, to the widely used commercial ELISA platform, Immunovia expects to substantially reduce lead-time in production as well as cost of goods sold for its next generation test.

"Successfully developing assays to measure the promising protein biomarkers is a critical step in developing our next-generation test. The team's pace in developing the assays was tremendous. Leveraging the ELISA platform enabled us to move quickly and will also lower our future testing costs," said Jeff Borcherding, Immunovia CEO.

Immunovia is currently conducting a model-development study for the next-generation test in which it will select the highest performing biomarkers to include in the test, define the algorithm to produce a diagnostic result, and provide an initial assessment of the test's clinical performance (i.e., sensitivity and specificity). As previously communicated, the company expects to release the results of the model development study early in Q2 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

