Change in number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2025, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") has increased due exercise of warrants of series TO 2. As of 31 January 2025, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia amounts to 261,908,863.

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com



Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 70 911 56 08

This information is such information that Immunovia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 31 January 2025 at 10:00 CET.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

