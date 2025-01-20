Immunovia AB announces outcome of exercise of warrants series TO 2

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The exercise period for warrants series TO 2 (the "Warrant Programme") in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") ended on 16 January 2025. A total of 92,197,387 warrants were exercised for the subscription of 92,197,387 new shares, corresponding to an exercise rate of approximately 74.1 percent. Thus, no guarantee commitments need to be utilized.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia, comments:

"We are thankful and appreciate the investment in Immunovia by those who exercised warrants. We will utilize this capital to prepare for the introduction of our next-generation test to the US market later this year. These funds will be used to generate additional clinical data to support test reimbursement."

The exercise period for the Warrant Programme took place during the period 2 – 16 January 2025. One (1) warrant series TO 2 entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.46 per share. A total of 92,197,387 warrants were exercised, corresponding to approximately 74.1 percent of the Warrant Programme, for the subscription of a total of 92,197,387 shares. Thus, no guarantee commitments need to be utilized. Through the exercised warrants, Immunovia will thus receive a total of approximately 42.4 MSEK before issue costs.

Through the warrant exercise, the number of shares in Immunovia increases by 92,197,387 shares, from a total of 169,711,476 shares to 261,908,863 shares. The share capital increases by SEK 2,765,921.61 to SEK 7,857,265.89. For existing shareholders who have not exercised any warrants, the dilution amounts to approximately 35.2 percent based on the number of shares in Immunovia after the exercise of warrants.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted into shares within approximately two (2) weeks.

Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as financial adviser and Setterwalls as legal adviser to Immunovia in connection with the exercise of the Warrant Programme. Vator Securities AB also acts as the issuing agent.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com



Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.40 CET on 20 January 2025.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Immunovia. The invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of shares and warrants in Immunovia has only been made through the prospectus published by Immunovia on 12 August 2024. The prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on the Company's website, www.immunovia.com.

Since Immunovia conducts essential services according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act, the exercise of warrants for subscription of shares may require review by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The Company will, no later than in connection with the commencement of the exercise period for the warrants, publish more information about this on the Company's website, www.immunovia.com.

