Immunovia Reports First Quarter Interim Report January - March 2020

LUND, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published first quarter interim report for January - March 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website.

"During Q1 2020, Immunovia worked hard and continued to make great strides towards IMMray™ PanCan-d's launch and the sales start of the first test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, in spite of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Work on the verification study proceeded as planned and we received all the blood samples from our KOL network. In January, our commercial team prepared detailed plans for the launch and in March and April these plans were adapted significantly to accommodate the COVID-19 situation. This included making in-person activities, such as conferences and the patient organization meetings that were canceled, into digital activities, etc.

In January, Immunovia welcomed a new Senior VP Sales NA (North America), Michael Pettigrew, to the team. Michael brings with him a very successful track record in product launches and sales growth in life science, along with unique leadership qualities. He is an important addition to Immunovia.

Following the end of Q1 2020, we provided an update on the measures the company has taken and continues to take in order to support patients, employees and public health initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also announced other crucial preparations that Immunovia has made in response to COVID-19, such as securing inventories of critical consumables, the successful collection of samples for the verification study including the reallocation of extra blood samples to the efforts of securing all samples for the verification study. All this done to facilitate the uninterrupted continuation towards commercialization start.

We reiterate that Immunovia's R&D laboratories and clinical laboratory in Lund, along with the production facilities are fully operational. They all have plans in place to help sustain operations in these unusual times."

- Excerpt from the CEO Mats Grahn's comment on the report

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

