IDnow and Keyless Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Continuous Trust Across the Digital Identity Lifecycle

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe, today announces its strategic partnership with Keyless, a leader and pioneer in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, signifying a significant step in the future of digital identity security.

This collaboration integrates IDnow's robust range of identity verification and digital signature solutions with Keyless' biometric multi-factor authentication technology. Organizations can now enroll customers with IDnow and authenticate them with Keyless, introducing the concept of 'Continuous Trust.' When a high-risk action occurs - like changing personal details or recovering an account - the biometric Keyless captures for authentication is matched against the biometric IDnow captured during signup.

In an era where digital interactions are increasingly susceptible to sophisticated threats, such as deepfakes and AI-driven fraud, the need for seamless and secure digital identity has never been more critical. IDnow's commitment to embedding trust at every stage of the digital experience aligns seamlessly with Keyless' innovative approach to biometric authentication, which ensures user privacy by eliminating the need to store biometric data.

"Trust is no longer a one-time checkpoint but a continuous process," said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow. "Our partnership with Keyless enhances our ability to fight emerging fraud typologies amid a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring that digital identities remain secure and trustworthy throughout their lifecycle."

Keyless delivers multi-factor authentication in under 300 milliseconds by checking both the user's face and their device was the one used during enrollment. It combines this with a unique cryptographic approach that transforms all biometric data into a non-PII format, guaranteeing user privacy. By layering privacy-first authentication from Keyless with IDnow's flexible verification capabilities, organizations gain a future-ready solution that evolves with new threats, user behaviors, and regulatory demands.

"One of the biggest questions we get is whether users need to enroll twice - with the IDV and with Keyless," said Fabian Eberle, COO and Co-founder of Keyless. "Until recently, the answer was yes. But what's pivotal about the partnership with IDnow is that we can silently enroll users into Keyless during the IDnow verification flow. It's a game changer for reducing friction."

This partnership is particularly significant for industries where security and compliance are paramount, such as banking, fintech, and healthcare. By integrating technologies, IDnow and Keyless offer a scalable, intelligent trust framework that not only meets current regulatory standards but is also adaptable to future challenges.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leader in digital identity and fraud prevention in Europe with a mission to transform trust into the most powerful asset in the digital world, empowering enterprises with AI-driven, SaaS-based identity solutions that deliver scalable security, adaptive compliance, and real-time fraud prevention. Through its broad portfolio of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, ensuring businesses can confidently and securely operate while leveraging digital identity to drive growth, security and scalability.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, and France and its portfolio of international clients spans a wide range of industries.

About Keyless

Keyless is the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, trusted by banks, fintechs, enterprises and governments to reduce account takeovers, secure high-risk actions, and improve operational efficiency. Available via app and web, its unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology delivers multi-factor authentication in one glance in 300 milliseconds without storing biometric data anywhere. Keyless is ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 30107-3 accredited, and is the only company to hold both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications. The company also meets the requirements of ETSI TS 119 461 and 319 401 standards for digital identity and trust services in Europe. Keyless operates globally across four offices in the UK, Italy, Singapore and the US.

