IDnow sets new standard as one of Europe's first identity verification providers to meet latest eIDAS 2.0 regulations

MUNICH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe, today announced that several of its flagship products had achieved ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 certification, the technical standard widely considered the 'compliance benchmark' for remote identity verification in Europe.

Developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 was selected by the European Commission as the standard for AML-compliant identity verification for qualified trust services, and the upcoming Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).

The certification was awarded following rigorous testing by the accredited conformity assessment body, QSCert.

Obtaining certification in ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 establishes IDnow as one of the first providers in Europe to fulfill the stringent biometric and security standards necessary for compliant identity verification in line with evolving European regulations, such as eIDAS 2.0 and AMLD6.

Why this matters for European businesses

With rising threats from deepfakes and increasingly sophisticated types of online fraud, especially in the finance, mobility, and telecom sectors, the ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 standard outlines a comprehensive European framework for compliant identity verification services, including requirements for presentation attack detection, injection attack detection, and biometric-integrity assurance.

"This milestone is not only a technical and security achievement; it is a practical commitment to advancing digital onboarding in the most regulated industries. We're proud to lead the way in enabling compliant, secure, and user-friendly identity verification across all major digital channels," said Armin Berghaus, Founder and Managing Director at IDnow.

What comes next

As one of the first identity verification providers to be certified under the latest eIDAS 2.0 requirements, and the Extended Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP) security standards, IDnow enables customers to adopt a variety of compliant identity verification solutions, each of which fulfill existing and upcoming European regulatory expectations and trust service requirements:

Expert-led video identity verification Automated identity verification NFC (Near Field Communication) identity verification Electronic ID card (eID) verification EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet verification (which all EU banks will need to accept by 2027)

All above options are supported by IDnow's identity verification and fraud prevention platform, which combines certified biometric checks, real-time fraud prevention, and seamless orchestration.

By 2027, all banks that operate in Europe will be required to work with providers that are certified to the ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1 standard, allowing IDnow customers to have peace of mind today that its range of expert-led, automated and wallet-based identity verification solutions meet existing and upcoming EU regulatory requirements.

"This latest certification confirms IDnow's position as a trusted and future-proof technology partner for regulated businesses across Europe," added Berghaus. "It represents our intention for IDnow to continue to provide the most flexible and future-proof identity verification and fraud prevention platform for businesses navigating complex European compliance and customer experience demands."

