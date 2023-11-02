Hyundai Motor Group Draws Attention to Busan's Bid for 2030 World Expo with Large-Scale Outdoor Advertisement in Paris

Hyundai Motor Group to launch large-scale outdoor advertisement in Paris throughout November to support Busan's bid for 2030 World Expo

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is ramping up efforts in the final stage of appealing Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a candidate city, by unveiling large-scale outdoor advertisement in Paris, France, where the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is headquartered.

Hyundai Motor Group's 2030 Busan Expo advertisement is being displayed in Paris

The Group revealed that it had initiated a final push to secure the 2030 World Expo in Busan by displaying outdoor advertisement in partnership with leading Korean graffiti artist 'JAY FLOW.' The ad will adorn approximately 270 digital screens in prominent Parisian urban zones and shopping centers throughout November.

The digital outdoor advertisement captures vibrant designs featuring iconic Busan symbols like seagulls and the Gwangan Bridge, along with the message 'BUSAN is Ready,' conveying the city's readiness to host the 2030 World Expo. The Group also highlights Busan's commitment to hosting a carbon-neutral World Expo by featuring the IONIQ 5, its dedicated electric vehicle, in the videos.

The Group plans to operate advertisement on digital screens in Parisian landmarks with high-traffic locations, such as Terne district, Gare Saint-Lazare and La Défense, to foster a positive consensus on Busan's bid.

Last month, the group actively promoted Busan as a candidate city for the World Expo to not only key officials from BIE member countries but also tourists from around the world who visited Paris during the Busan Expo Symposium and K-POP concert, utilizing specially designed art cars.

Furthermore, the Group has created over 90 innovative content pieces, including social media-friendly short-form videos and infographics, to market Busan as the perfect host city. In particular, the promotional video "Busan Initiative with the Whole World" released by the Group last month for attracting the Busan Expo has surpassed 100 million views in just 17 days since its release, contributing to showcasing the strong determination of Busan as a host city.

