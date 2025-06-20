Hyundai Motor Group Earns 15 IIHS Top Safety Awards Across Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Brands

Most TSP and TSP+ Ratings Among All Automotive Groups for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for Excellence in Rear Occupant Protection Under Stricter 2025 IIHS Criteria

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has reaffirmed its leadership in vehicle safety, achieving the highest number of models awarded in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash test evaluations.

A total of 15 models across Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Genesis have earned either 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) or TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation. This includes seven Hyundai models, five Genesis models, and three Kia models, marking the second consecutive year the Group has received the most IIHS safety awards.

Hyundai Motor Group Tops Rankings in 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards

In the latest round of evaluations, the 2025 Hyundai ELANTRA, SONATA and 2025 Kia K4, were awarded the coveted TSP+ rating, joining existing models such as the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA, TUCSON, and SANTA FE; the Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, GV70, GV80; and the 2025 Kia EV9 and Telluride. The 2025 Genesis G90 currently holds a TSP rating.

The IIHS enhanced its crash test criteria for 2025, introducing more stringent requirements for second-row occupant protection. In the updated moderate overlap front test, dummies representing 12-year-old children or small female passengers are placed in the rear seats to assess injury risk more realistically. To qualify for a TSP+ rating, vehicles must now earn a "good" rating in this test, while a rating of "acceptable" is required for TSP.

To earn a 2025 TSP or TSP+ rating, vehicles must also:

Earn "good" ratings in both the small overlap front and updated side impact crash tests

Receive at least an "acceptable" rating in daytime and nighttime pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations

Be equipped, across all trim levels, with headlights rated "acceptable" or better

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. Its TSP and TSP+ ratings are widely cited in the North American auto industry by consumers, media and analysts alike.

